Do you think it’s harder to reach the top or stay there? Only people who have reached the summit of their profession know the answer to that question. A recent episode of Femme Flex Friday was devoted to finding that answer. 2020 Bikini Olympia Champion Janet Layug and fellow IFBB Bikini Pro Daraja Hill were guests on this episode, and they both were willing to share their own experiences with the climb to the top or reaching the mountaintop.

Layug won the world championship for her division in 2020, but she opted to not compete in 2021. After making her return in 2022, she reflected on that process with the co-hosts.

“I wanted to make sure I knew I was up to par and know what the judges were looking for,” said Layug. Another component that she talked about was what being on top meant away from the stage, which may be more important after the onstage career is over.

“It’s more than just competing on the stage. It’s about the people you meet, the relationships, the networks. They can carry for a lifetime.”

Hill is a rising star in the Bikini division. She has four wins to her credit, and she placed fourth at the 2022 Olympia, which was won by Maureen Blanquisco. Hill knew early on that following a proven road would be best, which is why she considers Layug a mentor.

“I’m really new to this whole life like modeling, competing, whatever it is, and she’s been there for me,” Hill said about Layug. “I think she’s a really good example.”

Layug is obviously glad to be that example, and she explained that if anyone else wanted to achieve the success she has had, you must focus on what matters most to make that possible.

At the end of the day, all of that aside, you have to focus on yourself. Did you put everything you could into your prep?”

Whether you simply have your own personal goals, or the Olympia is the dream, this is an episode you shouldn’t miss. Subscribe to Olympia TV on YouTube to see this and all episodes of Femme Flex Friday every week. You can also follow @femmeflexfriday on Instagram.