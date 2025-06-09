Bodybuilding fans were provided with a rare treat this weekend as three Mr Olympia champions took part in an open workout for the masses. Billed as the “Olympia Battle 2025,” the event drew attention from hardcore enthusiasts and the mainstream media alike, with fans quick to weigh-in on which competitor brought the best physique as we head towards the industry’s biggest event in October.

Terrick El Guindy served as the master of ceremonies on Saturday, June 6, at Independence Gym in Scottsdale, AZ, as the 2024 Mr Olympia Samson Dauda, 2023 champ Derek Lunsford, and 2019 trophy winner Brandon Curry all allowed cameras to document a friendly battle between the brothers in iron.

El Guindy noted that for many, Lunsford brings the best back to the stage, while Curry offers “technically the best shoulders in the history of bodybuilding.” Of course, both men will need to beat the current Mr Olympia, Samson Dauda, who looked as massive as ever on the day.

Bodybuilding Fans Fantasy Judge the Olympia Battle 2025

With a prime opportunity to see how each competitor compared ahead of the Olympia event itself, fans were quick to weigh-in on who they believe might take the title this year.

Across social media, critics were quick to pick up on the calves. “Samson’s calves alone. Another level,” wrote one follower. “This is the context why Samson should still remain the favorite to win the 2025 Olympia,” said another, noting the sheer size difference between Dauda and his peers.

Other fans, however, were impressed by Brandon Curry. “Brandon actually looks very big,” observed one comment. “He is always overlooked and has some of the best shape and symmetry in the game,” agreed another.

Darek Lunsford, who narrowly beat Nick Walker at the recent Pittsburgh Pro fared less well in the fantasy judging, however. “Samson looks like he’d eat Derek for breakfast!” joked one viewer. “Derek would be third place here,” concluded another.

While Nick Walker was not present at this particular event (he has never won a Mr. Olympia title), “The Mutant” was still in the minds of many. “Derek’s back and Samson’s arms are wild. Put them together and you get Nick Walker,” joked another fan.

With the 2025 Olympia still a few months out, all of these men have time to hone their phenomenal physiques for Sin City and will be subjected to a much more rigorous judging process when they hit the stage. Still, one social media user summed up the Olympia Battle perfectly: “They all look absolutely incredible.”

Watch the Olympia Battle 2025 on YouTube: