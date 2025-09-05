Host Dennis James was joined by Milos Sarcev, Jose Raymond, and special guest Terrence Ruffin for episode 248 of The Menace Podcast and with Chris Bumstead abdicating his Classic division throne and retiring, the field is open for a new king. To put himself ahead of the pack, “Ruff Diesel” explained how often he’s practicing his posing.

Ruffin qualified for the Classic Physique final of the 2025 Olympia event by winning the New York Pro back in May, and is now set on lighting up the stage in Sin City. “How much a day do you pose,” asked Milos Sarcev. “I pose mandatories daily,” answered Ruffin. Mandatory poses for Classic are front double biceps, side chest, back double biceps, abdominals and thighs, and a favorite pose such as the vacuum pose or classic side twist.

Terrence Ruffin Teases His Classic Olympia Routine

Ruffin went on to explain that he practices his freestyle routines three times per week. “And, like, on those days I usually pose for like an hour a day,” he noted. Digging for more information, Sarcev questioned Ruffin on whether he knew what he would do for his routine at the Olympia. “I have a nice one picked out,” shared Ruffin. “I’m doing a remix to a Beethoven song,” he revealed. The bodybuilder said that he had chosen the composition, Fuer Elise for the final. “I love that,” answered Sarcev.

Ruff Diesel explained that he chose to use a remix of Fuer Elise because it mixed old school with new school, much like the Classic division itself. “So, I feel like it fits,” he explained. Bodybuilding fans will get a chance to see Terrence posing live during Olympia weekend, taking place in Las Vegas from October 9-12, 2025, where he will compete against a stacked lineup including Mike Sommerfeld, Matthew Greggo, and Logan Franklin. “I think the best version of Terrence beats everyone,” said Raymond during the show. “When you see him on stage, by himself, you’re blown away.”

Terrence “Ruff Diesel” Ruffin’s Previous Classic Olympia Placements:

2023: 5th

2022: 6th

2021: 2nd

2020: 2nd

2018: 9th

2017: 6th

