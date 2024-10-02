Every sport has its pinnacle — the ultimate test. In bodybuilding, that apex is unequivocally the Olympia. For the last 60 years, the Mr. Olympia competition has reigned supreme, crowning the undisputed kings of physique development every year since 1965. Only two iconic sporting events — the Super Bowl and NBA Finals — can stand toe to toe with the Olympia in terms of its enduring, uninterrupted, 60-year legacy. Yet, the Mr. Olympia title isn’t just about longevity; it’s about exclusivity.

Of the over 8 billion people on Earth, a mere 18 have earned the right to call themselves Mr. Olympia. This makes the coveted Sandow Trophy, first awarded to Frank Zane in 1977, one of the rarest prizes in sports, a symbol of unparalleled achievement in physical superiority. Previously, from 1965 to 1976, the trophy awarded to Mr. Olympia was a bejeweled crown.

The Weider Brothers: Architects of an Empire

To understand the power of the Olympia, we must journey back to its creators: Joe and Ben Weider, the dynamic duo behind the International Federation of Bodybuilders (IFBB). Joe, a Jewish boy from Montreal, turned to bodybuilding to overcome bullying and forge his own strength. Inspired by icons such as Eugene Sandow and Charles Atlas, he transformed his passion into an empire.

Born in 1920, Joe faced challenges like poverty and antisemitism, fueling his drive to succeed. In 1940, armed with just $7 and unwavering determination, Joe launched “Your Physique” magazine from a makeshift workspace under his parents’ dining table. This humble beginning gave rise to a publishing juggernaut that would eventually include “Muscle & Fitness,” “Flex,” “Shape,” and countless others.

Joe’s younger brother, Ben, soon joined the cause. Together, they organized the 1946 Mr. Montreal contest, their first foray into the world of bodybuilding competitions. When faced with opposition from the Amateur Athletic Union, Ben’s quick thinking gave birth to the IFBB, a federation that promised better treatment and opportunities for bodybuilders.

The Weider brothers’ impact on the bodybuilding industry cannot be overstated. They played a crucial role in popularizing weight training and nutrition supplements, making them accessible to the masses. Their publications and competitions helped legitimize bodybuilding as a sport and paved the way for future generations of athletes.

The Birth of Mr. Olympia

The Mr. Olympia contest itself emerged from a serendipitous moment in 1964. Joe, his wife Betty, and bodybuilding legend Larry Scott were having lunch at Zucky’s deli in Santa Monica, California, pondering how to create a competition for champions who’d already conquered every other major title. As the story goes, Betty, spotting a nearby Olympia beer bottle, suggested the name “Mr. Olympia,” perfectly encapsulating the grandeur and prestige Joe envisioned.

The first Mr. Olympia contest was held later that year, with Scott emerging victorious. Scott’s win was a defining moment in bodybuilding history, setting the stage for future champions and solidifying the Olympia’s status as the ultimate test of physical excellence.

Early Years and Growing Pains

The early years of the Mr. Olympia competition were not without their challenges. While the contest quickly gained popularity, attracting top bodybuilders worldwide, it also faced skepticism from those who questioned bodybuilding’s legitimacy as a sport. The Weider brothers, however, remained undeterred. They tirelessly promoted the Olympia, showcasing the dedication, discipline, and athleticism required to sculpt a physique worthy of the title.

Evolution and Expansion

Over the years, the Olympia evolved to include a diverse range of physiques, encompassing 11 total categories: Mr. Olympia, 212, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Wheelchair, Women’s Bodybuilding, Women’s Physique, Fitness, Figure, Bikini, and Wellness. The event has also witnessed a significant increase in prize money, with the total purse reaching over $1 million in recent years (up from $1,000 in 1965), making it one of the most lucrative competitions in the sport.

The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of the Ms. Olympia

The Ms. Olympia competition debuted as a standalone event on August 30, 1980, at the Sheraton Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, crowning Rachel McLish as its first champion. In 1998, the Ms. Olympia joined forces with the Mr. Olympia, showcasing both competitions side-by-side at Madison Square Garden’s Felt Forum in a move intended to elevate the prestige of women’s bodybuilding.

Unfortunately, this only looked good on paper. By 2001, the Ms. Olympia was relegated from the main stage to an expo sideshow, reflecting a shift in focus toward the increasingly popular fitness and figure divisions. Meanwhile, hardcore women’s bodybuilding faced waning interest, with many criticizing the physiques being rewarded as too extreme.

The Ms. O’s decline continued until its discontinuation after the 2014 event, a blow compounded by the removal of the Ms. International from the Arnold Sports Festival the previous year. Women’s bodybuilding was on life support, but, thankfully, that wasn’t the end of the story. The Ms. O’s decline continued until its discontinuation after the 2014 event, a blow compounded by the removal of the Ms. International from the Arnold Sports Festival the previous year.

Women’s bodybuilding was on life support, but, thankfully, that wasn’t the end of the story. Bodybuilding promoter and enthusiast Jake Wood, recognizing the void, launched The Rising Phoenix World Championships in 2015. The contest quickly became the premier event for female bodybuilders. Jake Wood’s passion for the sport led him to acquire the entire Olympia franchise, and in 2020, he reinstated the Ms. Olympia competition.

A Changing Landscape

The landscape of Mr. Olympia underwent a significant shift in 2003 when the Weider brothers sold their empire to American Media Inc. (AMI). This transition from the hands of the sport’s founders to corporate ownership brought changes that were met with mixed reactions.

While AMI aimed to expand the event’s reach and profitability, some traditionalists felt the Olympia’s core values and spirit were being diluted. Concerns arose about judging consistency, event format alterations, and a perceived shift in focus away from the athletes themselves.

Enter Jake Wood: A Passionate Champion

In December 2020, a new era dawned for the Olympia when Jake Wood, founder of Wings of Strength, purchased the contest from AMI. A longtime admirer of Joe and a passionate advocate for female bodybuilding, Wood was determined to revitalize the event and bring it back to its roots.

“My primary motivation for acquiring the Olympia is to bring the event back to the fans,” Wood stated, emphasizing his commitment to honoring the Weiders’ legacy and restoring the competition’s glory.

Upon acquiring the Olympia, Wood wasted no time in reinstating the Ms. Olympia, demonstrating his commitment to inclusivity and providing equal opportunities for both men and women in bodybuilding. Under his leadership, the Olympia has seen a resurgence in popularity, with increased prize money, improved production values, and a renewed focus on celebrating the athletes and their achievements.

A New Era of Excellence

Despite facing early challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated a temporary relocation to Orlando, Wood successfully brought the Olympia back to its rightful home in Las Vegas. Under his leadership, the event has reached new heights, showcasing world-class talent and recapturing the excitement and passion that defined its golden era.

His passion for the sport and dedication to honoring its roots are evident in the revitalized Olympia, a testament to his vision and the enduring power of the Weider legacy.

Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath, who has witnessed the event’s evolution firsthand, expressed his appreciation for Wood’s efforts, stating, “Jake has brought a fresh perspective and a genuine love for bodybuilding to the Olympia. His commitment to the athletes and the fans is truly inspiring.”

Celebrating 60 Years of Greatness

As we celebrate the Olympia’s 60th anniversary, we honor not just a competition, but a legacy built on what Joe said was “hard work, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of improvement.” Mr. Olympia remains the ultimate test in bodybuilding, a symbol of the heights that can be reached through passion and perseverance. It continues to inspire and challenge athletes worldwide, pushing the boundaries of human potential and reminding us that with unwavering commitment, anything is possible.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to improve the Olympia experience for both athletes and fans. We’re committed to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” Wood said. “We have big plans for number 60. This one is dedicated to Joe Weider and to everyone who has contributed to the massive growth and popularity of the Olympia throughout the world.”

As the Olympia looks ahead to its next 60 years, it remains a beacon of excellence in the world of bodybuilding, a testament to the enduring legacy of the Weider brothers, and a celebration of the human spirit’s boundless potential.