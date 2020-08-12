28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
Follow these tips to keep your gains while avoiding further pain.Read article
Get a fat-burning blitz with this 'M&F’ hardcore, get-lean training program.Read article
Thanks to Jake Wood and Wings of Strength, the Ms. Olympia Bodybuilding Championship will be returning to the Olympia Weekend in December. It’s an exciting time for the sport of female bodybuilding, and we can expect to see the best pro women in the sport competing on stage together. Except, not really all of them.
The 2018 Rising Phoenix Champion, Alina Popa, who would certainly be a favored competitor, will not be on stage to battle it out against 2020 Rising Phoenix World Champion Helle Trevino, former Ms. Olympia Yaxeni Oriquen-Garcia, legendary 10-time Ms. Olympia Iris Kyle, and more. Why? Because Alina is now an executive with Wings of Strength, and is too busy behind the scenes helping Jake Wood plan the event. She realizes that she can’t possibly do that and spend the time, effort and energy it would take to be at her best for the show.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withrepost • @wingsofstrength Here’s the top 6 at the previous edition of Ms Olympia, in 2014. The scene has changed somewhat in the meantime but now, 6 years later, with the return of Ms Olympia, are @iriskyle and @yaxenita going to make a comeback? How is @helletrevino and @marvelousv going to measure next to them, if they do? Is @alinapopa1 going to step on stage this year? How about rising stars like @ifbbpronicki , @krristinanicole , @fitnique2 , just to name a few? We are counting on all their fans to get their tickets and come support all the athletes at the most prestigious event in the world of bodybuilding @mrolympiallc #WingsOfStrength #Ambassadorprogram #WOSAmbassadors #SponsoredAthlete #RisingPhoenix #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation
“I am a big believer in what Jake and Wings are trying to accomplish,” Alina says, “and I think that is much more important than my entering any contest, even one as important as the Ms. Olympia.”
One disappointing aspect of this is that Alina came within a whisker of beating Iris Kyle at the Ms. Olympia in 2014, and it would be great to see a rematch between the two female bodybuilding powerhouses.
For more information about the December 17-20th event, including tickets, visit MrOlympia.com as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend brought to you by Northern Chill and by Wings of Strength.