I’ve known Adela Garcia since she first started competing for the NPC in fitness in 1995. So it’s amazing to realize that she’s been competing as an IFBB Pro League Fitness athlete for 20 years now! Time has flown by.

Garcia has made great use of that time, winning, among other titles, the Fitness Olympia eight times and the Arnold Sports Festival’s Fitness International five times. After all that success, Garcia decided to retire in 2014. So I decided to ask her what prompted that decision.

“A lot of it was simply that I’d won the Olympia title so many times,” she said, “It started to feel like there wasn’t much point, that I had nothing left to prove. That enough was enough. Training for a contest like the Olympia, you have to put most everything else in your life on hold. It takes a lot of motivation to make that kind of sacrifice, year after year, when you’ve already had so much success taking that title.”

There was another reason, Garcia admits. She started being aware of a lot of negative feedback from people who said they were tired of seeing the same athlete win so many times in a row and wanted a change.

“A lot of this came from the Internet,” Garcia explains. “People on the Web are not shy about expressing their opinions, and there are a lot of trolls out there. So this made me start to doubt there was much to gain by continuing to compete.”

But Garcia says she never stopped training. “Competing or not, I have a workout schedule that I stick to. When you’ve been in fitness as long as I have, it becomes a way of life and I wouldn’t feel right about myself if I didn’t put the necessary hours in in the gym.”

In the last year, several things happened to change Garcia’s mind about competing. For one, Jake Wood bought the Olympia Weekend, and this promised to bring more energy, money and excitement into the competition.

“We haven’t had somebody with this kind of passion for muscle competition and desire to support the athletes since we lost Joe Weider,” she says. “Jake Wood is making this a whole new ball game.”

For another, Garcia learned that Oksana Grishina would be coming out of retirement to compete. “I really felt that having two past champions returning to compete against each other would make for a very dramatic and dynamic contest, one that would be extremely popular with the fans.”

Along with putting in her time in the gym, Garcia is continuing to try and improve on her fitness routine.

“I’ve learned to go with my strengths,” she says. “I’m not a trained gymnast, so I rely on strength moves, flexibility, dance and using acting to put as much emotion into my performance as possible. Performance standards in IFBB pro fitness have always been very high and they aren’t getting any easier.”

Contest History

  • 1995 NPC Europa Sports Fitness Championship – 2nd
  • 1996 NPC National Fitness Championship – 12th
  • 1996 NPC Pennsylvania Fitness Championship – 4th
  • 1998 NPC USA Fitness Championship – 9th (short class)
  • 1998 NPC National Fitness Championship – 8th (short class)
  • 1998 IFBB North American Fitness Championship – 6th (short class)
  • 1998 NPC Junior National Fitness Championship – 2nd (short class)
  • 1999 NPC USA Fitness Championship – Overall winner
  • 2000 IFBB Fitness International – 8th
  • 2000 IFBB Atlantic City Pro Fitness – 6th
  • 2000 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Fitness -5th
  • 2000 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 5th
  • 2000 IFBB Jan Tana Classic Pro Fitness – 2nd
  • 2001 IFBB Fitness International – 3rd
  • 2001 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Fitness – 3rd
  • 2001 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 4th
  • 2002 IFBB Fitness International – 4th
  • 2002 IFBB New York Pro Fitness – 1st
  • 2002 IFBB Atlantic States Pro Fitness – 1st
  • 2002 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Fitness – 1st
  • 2002 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 4th
  • 2002 IFBB GNC Show of Strength Fitness – 2nd
  • 2003 IFBB Fitness International – 2nd
  • 2003 IFBB New York Pro Fitness – 1st
  • 2004 IFBB Fitness International – 1st
  • 2004 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 1st
  • 2005 IFBB Fitness International – 2nd
  • 2005 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 3rd
  • 2005 IFBB Sacramento Pro Fitness – 1st
  • 2006 IFBB Fitness International – 1st
  • 2006 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 1st
  • 2007 IFBB Fitness International – 3rd
  • 2007 IFBB Houston Pro Figure Contest – 3rd
  • 2007 IFBB Europa Super Show – 1st
  • 2007 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 1st
  • 2009 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 1st
  • 2010 IFBB Fitness International – 1st
  • 2010 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 1st
  • 2011 IFBB Fitness International – 1st
  • 2011 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 1st
  • 2012 IFBB Fitness International – 1st
  • 2012 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 1st
  • 2013 IFBB Fitness Olympia – 1st
Adela Garcia's Champion Chest Workout
Hers Workouts

Adela Garcia's Champion Chest Workout

Use Fitness Olympia champ Adela Garcia’s program to help add shape and strength to your upper body .

Read article
Professional bodybuilders lined up for the Mr. Olympia Weekend 2020 Event at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

Mr Olympia

Olympia

Where legends are made!

Topics: