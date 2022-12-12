Since 1965, the Olympia has been considered the premiere event in bodybuilding and fitness. The best physiques and the biggest names in the sport will grace the stage and inspire fans from around the world when they gather in Las Vegas, Nevada on the weekend of Dec. 16-18 at the 2022 edition of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend.

While the Olympia will always be recognized for being bodybuilding’s biggest weekend, it has become an attraction for other strength sports and events as well thanks to the Olympia World Fitness Expo. The Venetian in Las Vegas will host several events and competitions that the fans can enjoy. Olympia Expo Director Tim Gardner is excited about this year’s expo more than any other.

“Just to have a collective gathering of fitness enthusiasts, all coming on to one area, and also having the diverse groups attending is a big deal,” Gardner said. The Olympia had been hosted in Las Vegas for many years prior to the pandemic, but being in the Venetian this year is breathing new life into the fan experience as well as the experience for all the different sports taking part this year.

“I just feel like this is one weekend where the vision of Joe Weider and the Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend will be a true collective of not just bodybuilding fans, but all like-minded fitness enthusiasts.”

Current Olympia owner Jake Wood bought the Olympia in 2020, and he was immediately faced with the issues caused by the pandemic. Nonetheless, Wood and Olympia President Dan Solomon have led a positive-minded team, including Gardner, to create the best event possible in Orlando, FL for 2020 and 2021. Gardner is optimistic that 2022 will be a year where fans can see and get a full appreciation of Wood’s passion for bodybuilding and fitness.

“We have over three times the square footage this year at the Venetian,” said Gardner. “Jake has more than came through on any statements he made about promoting the Olympia. He said ‘we’re going to make it better,’ and he doesn’t just stop. Every year, it keeps improving in spite of all the obstacles.”

The result of that improvement is a wide variety of strength sports and competitions that will benefit spectators and athletes long after the weekend in Las Vegas is over. Below are some of the events you can look forward to at the Venetian for the 2022 Olympia Weekend.

Strongman

Strongman Corporation will host the 2022 America’s Strongest Man, America’s Strongest Wom≈an, and 2022 Masters Nationals contests at the Olympia on Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th. These contests could feature future stars of strongman and strongwoman as well as inspiring feats of strength from Masters competitors. For more information on this event, Click Here!

Powerlifting and Strict Curl

The International Powerlifting League (IPL) will host the 2022 IPL Olympia Pro Powerlifting meet in the Venetian. Events will include full meets, single bench press events, and single deadlift events for both men and women. Details and registration forms can be found at Here!

The “fourth powerlift” will also be featured at the Olympia. The United States Strict Curl Association will host the 2022 Olympia Strict Curl championships on Saturday, December 17th. Contests for strict curl and cheat curl will be held. Click Here for more information!

Armlifting

Armlifting is the sport that will test your grip to the max, and Armlifting USA will host their 2022 world championship at the Olympia World Fitness Expo. Promoter and strength legend Odd Haugen will be hosting athletes and testing their grip with a variety of lifts, including the Country Crush Blocks with three-inch handles, the Saxon Bar and more. Click Here for more information!

Ultimate Ninja Athlete

The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) will be hosting a spectacular obstacle course racing series at the Olympia. This late addition to the expo is sure to challenge entrants while entertaining and inspiring fans in attendance. You can see this event starting on Friday, December 16th at the World Fitness Expo.

OLYMPIA Las Vegas Fitness Challenge – The Ultimate CrossFit Training Experience

Yes, the Olympia will host a CrossFit competition in 2022. The Olympia Las Vegas Fitness Challenge will test competitors’ strength, athleticism, functional fitness, endurance, and more. This contest is presented at the Olympia by Branded One and Elev8tion Gym. Click her to find out more about this event and competition!

Armwrestling

The Ultimate Armwrestling League (UAL) will host professional and amateur armwrestlers from around the world as they test their strength against each other in front of many fans in the Venetian. Several prizes will be on the line in this event, including a special Olympia jacket. Click Here for more news! and Here to learn more!

Hoopin’ with Heroes

This three-on-three basketball tournament will highlight and feature members of the United States Armed Forces as well as a variety of competitors that serve in civil service roles, including police, firefighters, EMT’s, and other first responders. Guest celebrities and live entertainment will also be a part of this event. Follow @hoopinwithheroes on Instagram as well.

Bareknuckle Fighting

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first legal and regulated bare knuckle organization in the United States. Bouts are held in a circular four-rope ring, which can encourage fast-paced and exciting fights. The fighters are all professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, and/or Muay Thai which makes this one of the world’s most exciting combat sport. Potential competitors can tryout and learn how to become a fighter, meet many of the professional fighters, participate in an official Round Card Girl search, and much more. For more information about the BKFC, Click Here to find out more information!

Other Events

Aside from many of your favorite supplement companies hosting booths at the Expo, you can see other sites and events, including Zumba dancing, Bikini fashion shows, Stan Efferding’s World’s Strongest Gym competition, and more. You can see all the events and more at the Olympia World Fitness Expo, and tickets are available at mrolympia.com. Make sure you follow @mrolympiallc on Instagram as well to stay updated on all the happenings at the 2022 Olympia Weekend live from Las Vegas.