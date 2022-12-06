As the 2022 Olympia Weekend approaches, the buzz surrounding the event has made it clear that this annual bodybuilding tradition has gone beyond the sport and become a part of mainstream culture. One reason for that success is Chief Olympia Officer Dan Solomon, who joined Tim Wilkins, Terrick El Guindy, and Chris Cormier on a recent episode of Prime Time Muscle to speak about the Olympia.

El Guindy noted how the Olympia has attracted more celebrities and big business sponsors than ever before, and Solomon credited his team for their ability to make the competitions as much about entertainment as it is a contest.

“We’re very fortunate that we’ve created the kind of event that is appealing to a larger audience than ever before, and lot of credit goes to the stage production that we on,” said Solomon. “I want to overwhelm the audience with so much sensory overload that at the very minimum, I don’t want anybody to leave that venue saying this is boring.”

The strategy has worked. Major CEO”s and superstars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Mark Wahlberg, and Dave Bautista have all been involved with the Olympia in recent years, and Solomon noted that they aren’t just there to make a guest appearance and split.

“They show up, they don’t leave early, they love every second of it, and when they leave, they come up to me or Jake (Wood) and they say ‘we want to be a part of this,’ and that’s where it starts.”

Solomon and the PTM crew spoke about a wide variety of topics in thie episode, including how Jake Wood became the third Olympia owner ever, their struggles and triumphs of putting the Olympia on during the pandemic, and more. He also looks forward to being at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas on the weekend of Dec. 16-18 to see which athletes will be crowned champions and connect with fans that are as passionate about the sport as he is.

“See you in Vegas in December.”

To see future episodes of Prime Time Muscle, download the Muscle & Fitness Plus app.