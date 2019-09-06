5 Reasons to Watch the 2019 Olympia Webcast

The Olympia returns to Las Vegas on September 12 for its 55th year, and we’re excited to bring the action to your home with a LIVE WEBCAST of the Friday and Saturday night shows from the Orleans Arena. Tune in on September 13th and 14th at 7 PM PST (10 PM EST) to see the biggest event in bodybuilding happen live.

Since the Olympia was founded in 1965 in Brooklyn with just three bodybuilders competing for the Sandow Trophy, it has ballooned to a massive four-day event with over 65,000 attendees. This year, it’s going to be bigger and more interesting than ever. While we can’t bring you all the sights and sounds from the fitness expo, you’ll still have a front-and-center seat for the action with our livestream.

Here are five reasons you need to tune into this year’s live webcast, brought to you by iHerb and MusclePharm, and follow the drama in real-time.

TUNE IN at digitalmuscle.com/Olympia!

Schedule

FRIDAY 9/13 - OLYMPIA FRIDAY EVENING ARENA SHOW – ORLEANS ARENA: Finals of 212 Olympia, Fitness Olympia, Figure Olympia, Women’s Physique Olympia and Pre-Judging of Mr. Olympia @ 7:00 PM PST (10:00 PM EST)

SATURDAY 9/14 - OLYMPIA SATURDAY EVENING ARENA SHOW – ORLEANS ARENA: Finals of Mr. Olympia, Bikini Olympia, Men’s Physique Olympia and Classic Physique Olympia @ 7:00 PM PST (10:00 PM EST)