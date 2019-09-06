IFBB

5 Reasons to Watch the 2019 Olympia Webcast

The competition is fierce at this year’s Olympia, and with some big names out, it’s anyone’s game.

The Olympia returns to Las Vegas on September 12 for its 55th year, and we’re excited to bring the action to your home with a LIVE WEBCAST of the Friday and Saturday night shows from the Orleans Arena. Tune in on September 13th and 14th at 7 PM PST (10 PM EST) to see the biggest event in bodybuilding happen live.

Since the Olympia was founded in 1965 in Brooklyn with just three bodybuilders competing for the Sandow Trophy, it has ballooned to a massive four-day event with over 65,000 attendees. This year, it’s going to be bigger and more interesting than ever. While we can’t bring you all the sights and sounds from the fitness expo, you’ll still have a front-and-center seat for the action with our livestream.

Here are five reasons you need to tune into this year’s live webcast, brought to you by iHerb and MusclePharm, and follow the drama in real-time.

Schedule

FRIDAY 9/13 - OLYMPIA FRIDAY EVENING ARENA SHOW – ORLEANS ARENA: Finals of 212 Olympia, Fitness Olympia, Figure Olympia, Women’s Physique Olympia and Pre-Judging of Mr. Olympia @ 7:00 PM PST (10:00 PM EST)

SATURDAY 9/14 - OLYMPIA SATURDAY EVENING ARENA SHOW – ORLEANS ARENA: Finals of Mr. Olympia, Bikini Olympia, Men’s Physique Olympia and Classic Physique Olympia @ 7:00 PM PST (10:00 PM EST)

1. It’s Bigger Than Ever

The Olympia competitors are always pushing the limits of their physiques—the least we can do is keep up. That’s why we’re offering a record $1.4 million in prize money across all the major competitions. The Mr. Olympia winner’s pot will still be $400,000, but we’re investing more into the winning payout for all other divisions, including all four women’s events.  

2. It’s Anyone’s Game

With no reigning Mr. Olympia winner and Phil Heath officially out of the competition, it’s anyone’s game this year. Big names like Dexter Jackson and Roelly WInklaar will be competing alongside up-and-comers like Clarence de Vis and Patrick Moore. Adding to the drama, Iranian bodybuilding sensation Hadi Choopan has been cleared to compete after some visa issues, although he hasn’t confirmed if he’ll be taking the 212 stage or gunning for the Sandow. Plus, with seven-time 212 champion Flex Lewis out this year, the 212 stage is ripe for drama as well.

3. The Strong Ladies of Olympia

The women’s competitions are stacked this year with a long list of hopefuls qualifying for the Figure, Fitness, Bikini, and Physique divisions. Cydney Gillon (Figure), Whitney Jones (Fitness), Angelica Texiera (Bikini), and Shanique Grant (Physique) will all return to defend their 2018 titles, and with a record prize pot on the line, you can guarantee they’ll be bringing their A-game.

(Women are getting more love overall at the Olympia this year with a female bodybuilding event at the expo hosted by Wings of Strength.)

4. The Return of the People’s Champ

When the People’s Champ category debuted at last year’s Olympia, it got a great reception from the fans. For the first time, people attending the event could vote for their favorite Mr. Olympia main event competitor. Not only did the majority vote count toward the winning competitor as one vote to win the Sandow, the winner was crowned the People’s Champion. Last year’s People’s Champion was Roelly Winklaar. With the crown anybody’s game this year, will he win People’s Champ and the Mr. Olympia in 2019?

5. You Get the Best Seat in the House

Even if you can’t be there in person, you’re still getting the best seat in the house with our official live webcast, hosted by Digital Muscle. You’ll get a full view of the biggest competitions going down—live and front-and-center!

And to celebrate the 2019 Olympia, our webcast sponsors, iHerb and MusclePharm are teaming up to offer 30% off all MusclePharm products at iHerb.com (thru 9/30/19)!

