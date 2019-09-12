The Best Quotes from the 2019 Mr. Olympia Press Conference

While the event was mostly friendly, some bodybuilders used their time at the mic to take some shots at their opponents. See what some of them had to say here:
1 of 10
Chris Nicoll
BREON ANSLEY
“I’ve always been a fan of classic lines—and some of those open guys have classic lines—but for me to compete in the Open division would take a few years.”
2 of 10
Chris Nicoll
CHRIS BUMSTEAD
“You’re going to see a classic physique that shapes the division for years to come—with symmetry, lines, and muscle.”
3 of 10
Chris Nicoll
ROELLY WINKLAAR
“I’m still so happy to be people’s champ. No one can take that from me.”
4 of 10
Chris Nicoll
JENNY WORTH
“This year, my routine is dedicated to my mom. Everything is from my heart, as a warrior. It’s who I am in life.”
5 of 10
Chris Nicoll
ANGELICA TEIXEIRA
“I took off the entire year in purpose—the biggest break I’ve ever taken from the stage, which is hard for me—but it was the best decision I’ve ever made. My coach and I played with the diet and added in some more cardio and recovery. My body reacted very well to it.”
6 of 10
Chris Nicoll
BRANDON CURRY
“This is a wonderful opportunity for me. It’s been a long road—ups and downs, lots of expectation, but I can see the mountaintop. I’ve never been this close.”
7 of 10
Chris Nicoll
WHITNEY JONES
“For me, last year, being announced as the winner onstage is the most unbelievable moment. This year I don’t have a torn ACL, so I’m ready to bring that explosiveness and hops back to the stage.”
8 of 10
Chris Nicoll
WILLIAM BONAC
“I’m here with my friends and training partner and they look after me. I’m here, so I must be doing something right. But I’m not a talker, you’re going to see tomorrow and Saturday night.”
9 of 10
Chris Nicoll
CEDRIC MCMILLAN
“As I got bigger, my confidence got smaller. My mentor told me: ‘You know what? You remind me of Neo from The Matrix. He’s the one that came and changed everything without realizing it. One day, you’re going to make everyone remember what bodybuilding is supposed to be.' That stuck with me.”
10 of 10
Chris Nicoll
HADI CHOOPAN (via translator)
“I always viewed myself as an Olympian, so it’s so exciting for me to actually be here on the biggest stage in bodybuilding, I deserve to be here. I chose the Open class because I want to compete with the biggest and baddest out there. To compete with these men is an honor.”