Sights from the 2019 Olympia Expo
Check out special guests Mark Wahlberg and more at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend.
While the Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend officially kicked off on Thursday, it didn't get into full swing until Friday, September 13, at the Olympia Expo. Stars like actor Mark Wahlberg and celebrity chef Robert Irvine were in attendance, electrifying the crowd of over 65,000 attendees.
Couldn't make it? The team at Muscle & Fitness, M&F Hers, and FLEX have you covered. We were at the center of the action and are bringing you all the sights and sounds from the Olympia here and in our live webcast.
Check out some sights from the Friday Expo!
