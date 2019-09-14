Amanda Suarez

Sights from the 2019 Olympia Expo

Check out special guests Mark Wahlberg and more at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend.

While the Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend officially kicked off on Thursday, it didn't get into full swing until Friday, September 13, at the Olympia Expo. Stars like actor Mark Wahlberg and celebrity chef Robert Irvine were in attendance, electrifying the crowd of over 65,000 attendees. 

Couldn't make it? The team at Muscle & Fitness, M&F Hers, and FLEX have you covered. We were at the center of the action and are bringing you all the sights and sounds from the Olympia here and in our live webcast.

Check out some sights from the Friday Expo!

Welcome to the Olympia!

The massive crowd at the 2019 Weider Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

Be Limitless

The Limitless booth at the 2019 Olympia Expo. 

Bojana Vasiljevic

Figure competitor Bojana Vasiljevic prepares to take the 2019 Figure Olympia stage. 

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg visits the Muscle & Fitness booth for a chat with Executive Editor Zack Zeigler.

The Crowd

Fans were especially excited to see Wahlberg's appearance.

Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg hypes up the crowd from the M&F booth. 

The M&F Booth

Getting ready for fans at the Muscle & Fitness booth.

Trifecta

Fans come to visit Olympia partner Trifecta's booth. 

ALLMAX

Athletes pose at the ALLMAX booth. 

212 Olympia

Competitors take the stage at the 212 Bodybuilding contest. 

Ronnie Coleman

Fans get the chance to meet eight-time Mr. Olympia and arguably the greatest bodybuilder of all time, Ronnie Coleman.

Strongwoman

An athlete competes at the Strongman/Strongwoman competition. 

GAT Sport

Fans line up to meet GAT Sport athletes Angeilca Teixeira, Lauralie Chapados, and Janet Layug. 

Robert Irvine

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine meets fans and talks about his line of protein bars FITCRUNCH.

2019 Figure Olympia

Competitors Ashley Soto and Tarryn Garlington pose together before taking the Figure Olympia stage. 

M&F Booth

Wahlberg continues to hype up the crowd at the M&F booth. 

