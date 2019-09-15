Erica Schultz

Stars Visit the Muscle & Fitness Booth

Stars from the world of fitness and beyond came to hang out at the Muscle & Fitness booth at the 2019 Olympia.

It has been a wild two days at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend expo. Fans came out in droves to see stars like Mark Wahlberg, Shaq, and Chuck Liddell. 

Many stars stopped by the Muscle & Fitness booth to talk to Executive Editor Zack Zeigler and celebrity trainer Don Saladino. Take a look at some of the big names in fitness who came by to hang out and talk training, nutrition, and all things Olympia. 

Don and Zack

Don Saladino and Zack Zeigler prepare to interview celebrities from across the world of fitness at the M&F booth.

Simon Chang of Hybrid Performance Method talks nutrition with Zack and Don.

Hybrid Performance Method's Jordan Shallow and Simon Chang stopped by the booth to discuss training and nutrition. 

Jason Poston, IFBB Pro League Men's Physique athlete and Reign Total Body Fuel athlete, stopped in to chat with Zack and Don.

Don, Poston, and Zack pose on top of the Weider booth at the Olympia Expo. 

Few people love lifting the way CT Fletcher does. He came by the Weider booth to chat with Zack and Don on Facebook Live. 

There was never a dull moment while Fletcher paid the booth a visit.

Mike O'Hearn

We can always count on former American Gladiator and old M&F friend Mike O'Hearn for a laugh. 

Mike O'Hearn

O'Hearn stops by to talk to Zack and Don about fitness and fatherhood.

Longtime gym owner and fitness entrepeneur David Barton came by to tell his story. 

Barton, Zack, and Don discussed Barton's story during one of the day's Facebook Live videos. 

James Grage

James Grage, celebrity trainer, and another old M&F friend, comes to say hello to the team. 

James Grage

It's always great catching up with Grage. 

