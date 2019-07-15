Big Ramy's Most Intense Instagram Posts

Ever since the retirement of the great Ronnie Coleman, bodybuilding fans have been looking for the next generation's version of him to rise. Many people who follow the sport felt that Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay of Egypt was that man. His rise to prominence began in the eyes of many at the 2013 New York Pro, which he won easily. Although he wasn’t as tall as Coleman, he showcased muscle that was so big you couldn’t take your eyes off him.

He made his Olympia debut in 2013, where he placed 8th. He has placed as high as second at the prestigious contest, forging a rivalry with seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath. As Ramy's placings at the Olympia grew year after year, his physique appeared to do the same. He regularly weighed over 300 pounds in the offseason, and at times he came close to that weight on stage.

Of course, being that big means moving big weights, and his Instagram proves that he is both show and go in the weight room. Here, we take a look at some of the awe-inspiring posts he's shared with his over 2 million followers.