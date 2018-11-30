5 Arm Exercise Tweaks for Massive Biceps

Incline Dumbbell Curl

The Tweak

Keep your hands and wrists rotated outward.

The Execution

Sit on an incline bench set to about 60 degrees with a dumbbell in each hand. Rotate your hands and wrists outward (as far as your shoulders will allow) so your forearms are facing away from you. Curl the weight until the biceps are fully contracted. Hold the squeeze for 1 second before slowly lowering back to the bottom. Make sure arms are fully extended before beginning the next rep.

The Result

By rotating your hands and wrists outward while curling on an incline bench, you will force the biceps to stretch hard at the beginning of every rep, flooding them with more nutrient-rich blood for faster recovery and growth. Additionally, you’ll better target the inner head of the biceps in this position.