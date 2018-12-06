Per Bernal

5 Pro Tips to Sculpting an Aesthetic Physique

Make aesthetics your best asset with these five tips from IFBB Pro League 212 contender Alejandro “Alex” Cambronero.

Not all bodybuilders need (or want) a 250-pound shredded physique to be successful. Just ask Alex Cambronero. The 42-year-old 212 competitor steps onstage around 205 pounds, pursuing proportion and symmetry over size. The results have spoken for themselves.

Cambronero has four 212 titles to his name—most recently the 2018 IFBB Europa Dallas—and nine top-10 finishes out of 11 IFBB shows since turning pro in 2013. Here’s how he maximizes his development while maintaining a 212-worthy waistline.

1. Pick the Right Moves

“I avoid heavy squats, which can build up your abdominal and lower-back muscles because of the intense stabilization the exercise requires.”

2. Build Your Rear

“I never go without pullups, either in the off-season or pre-contest, because I think of it as one of the most complete back exercises you can do. It’ll expand and round out your lats.”

3. Seek Out a System

“I’ve been working with [famed bodybuilding trainer] Neil Hill for over a year now, following his Y3T system. [Editor’s Note: In that system, you rotate between three weeks of varying loads and reps: The  rst week is six to 10 reps with heavy weight, the second week is eight to 12 reps with moderate weight, and the third week is 14 to 30 reps or more with lighter weight.] You need a program designed to win, to continue moving you loser to your goals.”

4. Be Patient With Your Growth

“The biggest nutritional mistake I see newer 212 competitors make is trying to gain weight too quickly. They become obsessed with gaining size. Then you can easily end up too heavy for 212, yet never big enough for the open category. Building a body that wins shows is a marathon, not a sprint.”

5. Find Your Go-to Foods

“When it comes to getting ready for a show, I rely on tilapia, tilapia, and more tilapia. It helps me get lean like no other food.”

To Cambronero’s point, his preferred fish offers strong macros. An 87-gram serving, about one fillet, has 112 calories, 23 grams of protein, 2.3 grams of fat, and zero carbs. The other good thing about it: It’s delicious.

