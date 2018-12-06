5 Pro Tips to Sculpting an Aesthetic Physique

Not all bodybuilders need (or want) a 250-pound shredded physique to be successful. Just ask Alex Cambronero. The 42-year-old 212 competitor steps onstage around 205 pounds, pursuing proportion and symmetry over size. The results have spoken for themselves.

Cambronero has four 212 titles to his name—most recently the 2018 IFBB Europa Dallas—and nine top-10 finishes out of 11 IFBB shows since turning pro in 2013. Here’s how he maximizes his development while maintaining a 212-worthy waistline.