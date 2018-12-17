5 Strength and Mass Strategies from IFBB Pro League Competitor Akim Williams

The unofficial designation of “world’s strongest bodybuilder” has been passed down from generation to generation, from the likes of Dorian Yates to Ronnie Coleman to titanic training partners Johnnie Jackson and Branch Warren—and more recently to Akim Williams, the 5'10" 290-pounder originally from Grenada who makes his home in New Jersey.

Here, the 34-year-old shares five tips that helped him earn a 550-pound bench, 850-pound deadlift, and 815-pound barbell squat while also building a muscular, world-class physique that has netted him 14 top-10 finishes since 2014, including the 2016 Tampa Pro title. He’s proof that in bodybuilding, you can have it all: the trophies and bragging rights in the training trenches.