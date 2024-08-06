The Olympia stage is the biggest and most prestigious one in bodybuilding. To stand on that stage is to be recognized as one of the best in the world at what you do. IFBB Pro League Bikini pro Iulia Baba knows that feeling very well because she made her Olympia debut in 2023.

The 2023 Arizona Pro winner wants to return to the Olympia stage as well. To do that, she must win a show this season before the cutoff date of Sept. 15, 2024.

That is why she and coach Jami DeBernard of Fit Body Fusion are leaving no stone unturned and no weight unlifted in her prep. Part of that prep includes maximizing her glutes and hamstrings. If you feel you need improvement in these areas, save this workout and take it to the gym with you. Rest 60 seconds between each set of these movements.

Iulia Baba Bikini Pro Glute and Hamstring Workout

EXERCISE 1

Hip Thrust/Booty Builder Machine: 4 sets of 15 reps

The session begins with the largest muscle group in the body. Baba does not compete in Wellness, but she must make sure every area is developed well enough to be in contention for the win. The tips she shares here can help you kick off this session properly.

“Position your feet so they are hip – width apart for optimal stability. Keep your chin tucked and gaze straight ahead,” Iulia Baba says. “Opt for lighter weights to focus on perfecting your form and movement execution.”

EXERCISE 2

Abductors: 4 sets of 15 reps

The abductors push the legs away from the body, and they are visible every time a competitor turns to the side in transition. Focusing on these details is why she is usually in contention for a win when she competes. The machine alone will get the job done, but her execution and bonus tip can serve you well.

“Maintain a straight posture or lean slightly forward during this exercise, and nhance the challenge by using an elastic band for greater muscle engagement.”



EXERCISE 3

Reverse Lunge: 3 sets of 15 reps

This exercise can be done with dumbbells or kettlebells. Whether you choose to go with one weight or two, she has a strategy that can help you.

“When using one weight, hold it on the side of the leg stepping back. For dual weights, ensure they have different weights and hold the heaviest on the leg moving to the rear.”

EXERCISE 4

Dumbbell Deadlift: 4 sets of 15 reps

Yes, the deadlift is traditionally performed with a barbell, but Baba found that dumbbells are better suited for her training needs.

“Holding the weights at your sides allows for a more upright torso position and better engagement of the posterior chain muscles (like the hamstrings and glutes) that are the primary movers in the deadlift,” she explained. “Holding the weights in front places more strain on the lower back and can make it harder to maintain proper form throughout the lift.”

EXERCISE 5

Hyperextension: 3 sets of 20 reps

Many fitness enthusiasts use the hyperextension for the lower back, and it does work that area, but it is also great for the glutes and hamstrings, which is why she has it in her workout.

“Eyes looking downward, chin tucked, upper back rounded,” she advised. She also emphasized that the hips and shoulders are not in line at full extension.

EXERCISE 6

Medicine Ball Kickback: 3 sets of 20 reps

Baba wants to finish her sessions knowing she left it all on the gym floor. That is why she ends with Medicine Ball Kickbacks and gives whatever she has left in the tank before calling it a day.

“This exercise is always executed at the end of my workout, like a burn out set. I always try to do 2-3 sets for as many reps as possible (AMRAP).”

As of this writing, Baba intends to enter the World Klash Championships Pro in Charleston, SC on Aug. 24. She may enter the San Antonio Pro on Sept. 14 as well. If she wins either show, she will join the rest of the world’s best Bikini division athletes on the Olympia stage at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV on Oct. 10-13. For more information about the Olympia, go to www.mrolympia.com . You can follow Baba on Instagram @iulia_baba.