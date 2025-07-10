Six-time Men’s Classic Olympia Champion Chris Bumstead is transitioning from active competition to more functional workouts in the gym, but he’s always looking for ways to test himself to the limit. In a recent Instagram post, CBum shared an epic leg day finisher so that you can try it for yourself.

“If you’re looking for a fun way to smoke your legs, next leg day, give this a shot at the end of your workout,” enthused the brilliant bodybuilder, challenging his 25.5-million-plus Instagram followers to push themselves harder.

Ready? Get reclined onto a leg press machine and follow Bumstead’s lead.

Chris Bumstead’s ‘Fun’ Leg-Day Finisher

The leg press is a great bookend to any leg day workout because it hammers the hamstrings, glutes, quads, and calves. The principle is simple, but the practice is anything but easy. “Set a timer for 2 minutes and just go,” offers your dream bodybuilding coach. Going barefoot is optional, but not necessarily allowed at your local gym, however!

To demonstrate the details, Bumstead rounds out his leg day by installing himself into the leg press machine. He then proceeds to complete as many reps as he can, closing in on 65 stunning reps before his form finally fails. Note that this bodybuilding icon used controlled presses for time under tension rather than rapid reps to beat the clock. Bumstead’s fun for fiery challenge involves a minimum leg pressing session of two minutes. “Bare minimum is 60 reps,” he says, explaining how to make use of the time.

Of course, the aim here is to work toward failure, so you may wish to experiment until you find a weight that is challenging, but within reason. “Choose to do something hard this weekend, you’ll thank me later,” commented CBum, signing off on another winning workout. Thanks, coach!

