Four-time Mr Olympia winner Jay Cutler didn’t become an icon of the sport without thinking outside the box, and in a recent Instagram post the bodybuilding legend shared a “unique” exercise that he learned while trying to make a name for himself. Fortunately, the man who would become known as “The Quad Stomper,” thanks to his epic upper legs, knew that hamstrings were an important part of shaping his limbs. Here’s how to challenge yourself, Cutler style.

“One of the most unique, and sometime challenging hamstring exercises is the dumbbell behind between the feet (leg curl),” said Cutler in a recent demonstration video for his 5.6 million IG followers. “So, back in my day, when I first started training, back in Worcester, Massachusetts, I was trying to find the best hamstring exercise and I saw this featured by a guy named Mike Francois [the 1995 Arnold Classic winner], he did this movement in his routine every single week where he would do a dumbbell between the feet lying leg curl.”

How to Do Jay Cutler’s Dumbbell Between The Legs Lying Leg Curl

This move is more challenging than the traditional machine lying leg curl because rather than lifting a mechanical bar, you will grip a dumbbell between both feet and then raise and lower the weight.

Cutler advises that this move takes “a little bit of effort and technique” but explains that because the hamstrings consist of a lot of tendons, the additional balance that it takes to hold the dumbbell and perform each curl will really hammer those hamstrings. The big man says that depending on the angle you want to get, this move can be executed on a flat, inclined, or declined bench, but he has always preferred repping this exercise out on the flat bench with 8 to 12 reps for those muscle building hypotrophy effects.

“You wanna keep that constant tension on the hamstrings,” says Cutler. “That is what is ideal about doing a hamstring movement, just like the bicep. You’re gonna pump that hamstring.” The Quad Stomper explains that developing the hamstrings is particularly important when competing, because they are revealed during the side poses on stage, so the hamstrings help to shape the entire leg.

To perform his move safely, start out with a very light dumbbell and make sure that you have the form and mobility down before increasing the load. Once you are all set, you can challenge yourself just like Jay Cutler. “Get that nice burn, and like I said, once you get it down, once you get the pattern of how to do it, the technique, it is key to building those hamstrings.”

