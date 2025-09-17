There are many reasons to be excited about the 2025 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. The fans are excited to see the athletes and the Olympia World Fitness Expo, the vendors are pumped to be there networking and promoting, and of course, the best physique athletes in the world are ready to showcase why they earned the right to be onstage.

Ms. Bikini Olympia Lauralie Chapados is pumped for all that, but she is also excited for another reason—the swag that only Olympia competitors receive, the Olympia track suits.

“Getting that track suit is when it gets real because only the athletes get those,” Chapados said. “That has been one of the biggest things for me and sets the tone because we don’t see them until we get there.”

If all goes to Chapados’ plans, she will not just be wearing a new track suit but a new gold medal as a two-time Olympia champion by the end of the weekend.

Chapados will once again be a part of the 2025 Olympia, her eighth overall. Most of the experience feels natural to her by this point. She knows the buzz and atmosphere, is very much involved with the fans through the Meet and Greet as well as making an appearance at the CELSIUS booth, and she likely has her own routine for the day of prejudging. The only difference for Chapados this time around is instead of chasing the title, she must defend it.

“Prepping as champion has been different and given me perspective on how past champions did it. It’s not easy.”

The role she plays this year may be different, but the prep has not suffered as a result. As a matter of fact, she shared that her training leading up to this year’s contest has gone very much to her liking.

“Prep has been absolutely fantastic, and only ascending, honestly.”

Her Greatest Challenge is as Champion

The roster of opponents reads like a Who’s Who of the IFBB Pro League Bikini division. Three-time Olympia champion and 2024 Olympia runner-up Ashley Kaltwasser, 2022 winner Maureen Blanquisco, and rising superstars Jasmine Gonzalez and Aimee Delgado are a few of the over 60 competitors that will share the prejudging stage. That many competitors in one show means that the champ is in for a long day.

“It means that prejudging will be over two hours, if everyone sticks to their times.”

Despite the size and depth of the field, Chapados has been solely focused on elevating her own physique so she can hear Bob Cicherillo say, “and still” instead of “and new.”

“I intend to make that happen.”

The qualifying system will change in 2026, which will result in a smaller field of contenders next year. That is not an issue for Chapados, who is now qualified for life thanks to her victory in 2024. However, she hopes that her fellow athletes will not see the new system as a barrier but rather a proving ground.

“I was in the pack in 2018 when I first qualified for the Olympia. It really is going to elevate the division tremendously.”

See the Champ On and Off the Stage

Chapados will join fellow pros Regan Grimes, Mr. Olympia Samson Dauda, and other CELSIUS athletes in their booth at the 2025 Olympia World Fitness Expo, providing fans an opportunity to see the greats during their competition weekends. It will be a busy weekend, but Chapados is excited to meet as many fans as possible.

“I have chills just thinking about it. The energy in that place is so special.”

Train Like an Olympia Champion Lauralie Chapados

Chapados has shared her prep for the Olympia on her social media outlets, including this shoulder, chest and arms workout six weeks out from her title defense. She then went through posing rounds after the training session. Take this program to the gym so you know firsthand what it takes to prepare for the big competition.

Lauralie Chapados Olympia Workout Exercise Sets Reps Seated Machine Press 2-3 10-12 Incline Flye Machine 2-3 10-12 Seated Chest Press 2-3 10-12 Superset: A) Triceps Pushdown 2-3 10-12 B) Machine Curl 2-3 10-12 Superset: A) Rope Cable Hammer Curl 2-3 10-12 B) Overhead Cable Extension 2-3 10-12

*Focus on using a full range of motion, including a stretch at the bottom of each rep.