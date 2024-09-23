Martin Fitzwater, aka “The Martian,” has two of the most impressive pins ever displayed on a bodybuilding stage, but it took trial and error to get there according to a recent Instagram post. Now, the man that Jay Cutler has tipped as a sleeper in the 2024 Olympia Men’s Open division is sharing the legend of how he built an impressive pair of muscular legs.

Fitzwater is headed to the 60th Mr. Olympia after winning the 2024 Detroit Pro and has legs like tree trunks, but achieving a balanced aesthetic was a challenge at first. “In my early career, my hamstrings were small, and my quads took all the focus.” explains Fitzwater. “My quads were so strong and I’m so quad dominant that I used my quads for all movement!” Realizing that his workouts were being handled mostly by the quads, the man with the out-of-this-world physique decided redress the balance. “Now I have a hamstring day, and I have a quad day, where I solely focus on those muscles,” he explains. “Isolation first, into the heavy compound movement, where then I can smash the muscle into the ground!”

Martin Fitzwater’s Lower-Body Workout For Muscular Legs

Here are some examples of how you could split those moves up as shown in Fitzwater’s accompanying video:

Hamstring Day

Isolation: Hamstring Curls

Hamstring Curls Compound: Cable Deadlift

Quadriceps Day

Isolation: Leg Extensions

Leg Extensions Compound: Leg Press

Avid followers of Ftizwater were quick to show their appreciation for the lower body workout tips and muscular legs, but one reader asked why it was important to do the isolation move first, and the compound move second. “… I think it’s a good technique to mitigate injuries,” he responded.

Martin Fitzwater is certainly a man to watch, according to four-time Mr Olympia, Jay Cutler, who recently praised the contender on his Cutlercast show. “I think Fitzwater is the sleeper,” said Cutler. “I’m impressed, he’s looking pretty dense.” The competition is certainly looking hot with just a few weeks to go until bodybuilding’s best physiques do battle. Olympia weekend takes place from October 10-13 in Las Vegas.

For more information on Olympia click here!

Follow Martin Fitzwater on Instagram!