Getting bigger while maintaining a lean physique is no small task—there are tons of too-good-to-be-true schemes to gain lean muscle out there for a reason. In reality, it takes time, patience, and dedication to add muscle to your frame no matter what approach you take. But if your goal is to steadily add mass while retaining muscle definition, you’re in the right place.

Unfortunately, it’s much easier for our bodies to store fat than it is to build muscle. That makes being both massive and lean a tough task for your body to accomplish, and the rate at which you’ll progress depends on the shape your body is in now. So as you strategize, asses your current condition and goals—and be real with yourself.

Your physical physique is heavily dependent on two factors: diet and your training. So if you want to be massive and still stay stay ripped, follow these 15 tips that will help you keep the extra pounds off and while you add slabs of lean muscle to your frame.