Polish powerhouse Patryk Galimski became an IFBB Pro in 2024 and is now looking to qualify for a future Mr. Olympia competition. In order to pack on some serious size, the man they call “The Juggernaut” hauls some seriously heavy loads in the gym, as evidenced by his recent back and arms pull day. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

Galimski earned his IFBB pro card at the 2024 NPC Worldwide Empro Classic Pro Qualifier and has been gaining experience on the pro stage in 2025, recently coming tenth in the IFBB Europa Pro (won by Urs Kalecinski). To compete with the biggest boys in bodybuilding, Galimski is adding mass with some seriously heavy workouts, as shared in a recent Instagram post. “First work after the competition,” commented The Juggernaut following his appearance at the Everest Muscle Stars Poland Pro in Warsaw. “Pull.” Well, you heard the man!

Patryk Galimski’s Back and Arm Pull Day

Cable Pullover Lilia Lat Pulldown Lat Pulldown Unilateral Lat Cable Row Cable Row SZ/EZ Cable Curl Cable Hammer Curl

Patryk Galimski’s Workout Breakdown

Galimski aims for gains by working towards failure, opting for high weights and low volume. To that end, each exercise is performed as two sets of eight to ten reps. He begins with the cable pullover to pound his lats. This move will also recruit his shoulders, triceps, and pecs. Next up is the iliac lat pulldown, a single arm exercise that helps to fix strength imbalances, posture, and also improves muscle symmetry. He leans into his lats once again with lat pulldowns and unilateral lat rows using the D-Handle attachment, then a regular two arms seated cable row with a bar attachment. The aim here is for Galimski to exhaust his lats so that the muscle fibers tear, putting him into a state of hypotrophy, building back bigger once The Juggernaut recovers.

Switching things up, Galimski picks up an SZ or EZ bar to rep out some heavy cable curls. This exercise is epic for growing the biceps and forearms. He then doubles up his arm work with cable hammer curls, using the rope attachment. This method differs from its dumbbell counterpart in that rope hammer curls place even greater focus on the long head of the bicep, improving that much heralded bicep peak.

While Galimski seeks out gains by lifting heavy, notice that The Juggernaut’s form never goes off course. Instead, he keeps his body still and only moves the body parts that are

essential for each exercise. Galimski also increases his time under tension both with the positive, and the just as challenging negative aspects of each move — all while wearing bright white crocs!

To follow Patryk Galimski on Instagram, click here.