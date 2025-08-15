British bodybuilder Ryan Terry is headed back to Las Vegas in the hopes of winning this third Olympia Men’s Physique title on the bounce, and to do so, he’s balancing his back with a brilliant workout that you can try for yourself.

Taking to Instagram, just weeks out from his chance to threepeat Men’s Physique on bodybuilding’s grandest stage, Ryan Terry demonstrated his knack for detail, incorporating compound exercises to bring his best package yet come October. Terry has previously explained that after identifying a need to bring up his back, he was finally able to lift the Men’s Physique title on his ninth attempt in 2023. A feat he followed up in 2024 and has every intention of repeating this year. By focusing on a range of different back exercises, Terry is taking on a comprehensive plan to crush the competition.

Ryan Terry’s Back Workout For Olympia Winning Wings

Supported T-Bar Row

Bent-Over Barbell Row

Single Arm Plate Loaded Row

Single Arm Dumbbell Row

Wide Grip Lat Pulldown

Ryan Terry’s Back Workout Breakdown

Starting out with he supported T-Bar Row, Terry primarily uses a wide grip to pound his upper lats, trapezius, and rhomboids. By going heavy and using a high volume of sets and reps like this British icon, you’ll build some serious mass in the upper back.

Second is the bent over barbell row. This old school compound move will further tax the lats, giving you wings, but will also build the posterior deltoids at the rear of the shoulders. For proper form, don’t take the load on your spine. Instead, pull the bar towards your ribs and keep the elbows tucked in. Moving on, Terry reps it out with single arm plate loaded rows, hitting the same muscle groups as bent over rows, but this time with a unilateral approach, to seriously strain those muscle fibers and get himself into a state of hypertrophy. The Men’s Physique kingpin continues this unilateral work with the single-arm dumbbell row, once again hitting those all-important lats, rhomboids, and rear delts, while fixing any imbalances and improving his coordination. Single limb work also adds additional load to the core, for stabilization, providing plenty of results for your effort.

Finishing with the wide-grip lat pulldown, Terry loads up his lats once again, honing his V-taper for victory in 2025. For proper form, avoid leaning back too far and focus on squeezing your shoulders to control the momentum. As you can see from Terry’s own workout log, he hammers himself with at least four to five sets per exercise, varying his reps depending on what gets him fatigued. For example, in the supported T-bar row, he pre-exhausts his muscles with 5 solid sets before rounding out with a tri-set, taking little rest as he completed 3 sets of 8 reps. To follow Terry’s back workout, you should be aware of your own strength and fitness level and be flexible with the rep scheme. The key is to go heavy while maintaining proper form to build muscle and avoid injury. That’s how you win big on the bodybuilding stage.

