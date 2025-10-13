Simeon Panda has the type of arms that most people envy, so when the entrepreneur, fitness pro, and social media star decides to reach out and share his method for adding more muscle via Instagram, it would be foolish not to take note.

“Train arms with me,” challenged Panda, as he shared a straight-forward plan for pumping up his arms with his 7.8 million followers. With just six moves, you can get to work on building your biceps, triceps, and forearms too.

Simeon Panda’s Sleeve Shredding Arm Workout

Concentration Curls — 4 Sets, 6-10 Reps

— 4 Sets, 6-10 Reps Bodyweight Dips — 4 Sets, 10 Reps

— 4 Sets, 10 Reps Hammer curls — 4 Sets, 8-10 Reps

— 4 Sets, 8-10 Reps Cable Triceps Pushdowns — 4 Sets, 8-10 Reps

The Finisher:

·Cable Arm Reverse Grip Pushdown and Cable Bicep Curl (superset) — 3 Sets, 8-10 Reps

Workout Breakdown

For the first four exercises, you’ll work with 4 sets of 6 to 10 reps. This may be a departure from your usual 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, but the goal of exhausting the muscle remains the same. In fact, keeping the body ‘guessing’ by switching up your rep scheme from time to time is a great to stay stimulated, so give this a try. Just remember to aim for failure at around the 10-rep mark.

Panda gets started by positioning himself on a bench for concentration curls, a move that activates the biceps at the front of the arm, along with the brachialis that sits behind the biceps, and he’ll also recruit forearms. For correct form, keep the back of your upper arm rested on the inner thigh.

Next up are bodyweight dips, another compound exercise that taxes the triceps, but also the shoulders, chest, and back as you stabilize yourself. Remember to contract your core and glutes to remain balanced, and keep the arms and elbows close to your sides.

For his third arm blaster, Panda got pumped with some heavy Hammer curls, hitting his biceps and forearms for added thickness. To execute these for yourself, squeeze the biceps as you curl in order to encourage further muscle activation, and hold the dumbbell at the top of the curl for one or two seconds, for added time under tension.

Fourth, the fitness influencer hooked himself up with cable triceps pushdowns to punish his triceps and target the anconeus, which is the small muscle located on the outside of the elbow. Remember to avoid leaning forward too far and keep pushing/pulling until your elbows are fully extended.

For the finisher, Panda goes on an all-out arm offensive by combining cable single arm reverse grip pushdowns with cable bicep curls for a sleeve splitting superset. The difference between these two moves begins with the grip. The reverse pushdowns uses a supinated (palms up) grip and works the triceps , while the cable curls utilize a pronated (palms down) grip and bolster the biceps.

With just six efficient moves like this, you’ll be flexing with the best of them.

To follow Simeon Panda on Instagram, click here.