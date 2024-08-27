It’s one thing to be a world-class athlete, and it’s another to be successful on the media side of sports. Imagine doing both at the same time. That has been what Wendy Fortino has been doing for the last couple of years now. The IFBB Pro League Figure competitor has been a host of several shows such as WOLFPak Live, Olympia TV and Femme Flex Friday as well as competing as an active athlete.

The 2024 Triple O Dynasty Pro Figure winner will be back on the Olympia stage for the eighth time in her career when she competes in Las Vegas, NV on Oct. 11th and 12th.

“I feel better than ever physically, mentally, and emotionally,” Fortino said. “I’m ready for the Olympia.”

Wendy Fortino Olympia Figure Pro Workout

Even while working on her career on the media side, she is going all in on her 2024 Olympia prep, as shown by her back training. She leaves no stone unturned and no muscle untouched in this high-volume, 10-exercise routine.

Deadlifts

4 sets of 6-8 reps, 2-3 minutes rest between sets

The deadlift is a bread-and-butter exercise for all fitness disciplines. Yes, most people consider it a power move, but it does have its place in bodybuilding as well. Don’t be afraid to lift heavy but do so without letting the ego take over.

“Aim to slightly increase the weight, reps, or sets every one to two weeks. For instance, if you’re performing deadlifts with 200 pounds for six reps, try adding 5-10 pounds next week or increasing your reps to eight.

Bent-Over Barbell Rows

4 sets of 8-10 reps, 1.5-2 minutes rest between sets

Rows are very beneficial for muscle density, size, and even shape. Fortino’s first rowing exercise is a barbell version. You could go heavy on this too but remember why you’re doing it to begin with – to build muscle, not move weight.

“Keep your back straight during bent-over rows and maintain a controlled motion throughout each rep.”

Single Arm Dumbbell Rows

3 sets of 10-12 reps, 1.5 minutes rest between sets

Dumbbell rows allow you to focus on each side individually. Bodybuilding is about symmetry, and that is crucial for Figure competitors. A full range of motion and stretch at the bottom will make this even more effective. Fortino is an advocate for this.

“A full range of motion ensures that all parts of the muscle are worked, improving both strength and muscle growth.”

Close Grip Lat Pulldowns

3 sets of 10-12 reps, 1.5 minutes rest between sets

After three consecutive free weight movements, it’s time to show some love to machines and cables. Pulldowns allow you to target the entire upper back, but the grip dictates where you will feel it the most. The close grip will be beneficial for the lats.

Fortino instructed, “For exercises like lat pulldowns, fully extend your arms and squeeze your shoulder blades together at the bottom of the movement.”

Seated Cable Low Rows

4 sets of 10-12 reps, 1.5 minutes rest between sets

Seated rows are underrated for back development, but many lifters do it wrong by shortchanging the negative portion of the reps and using momentum to jerk the weight back.

“Pull the weight all the way to your torso and extend fully,” Fortino advised. She also believes in controlling the reps with a planned speed.

“Use a 2-1-2 tempo (2 seconds to lift, 1 second pause at the top, 2 seconds to lower) for exercises like barbell rows or lat pulldowns. This controlled movement ensures you’re not relying on momentum and focuses the work on the targeted muscles.”

Straight-arm Pullover

3 sets, 12-15 reps, 60- to 90-seconds rest between sets

Pullovers are not only beneficial for the development of the lats. They also help with athletic performance and mobility. Fortino advised that form over weight matters the most with an exercise like this.

“Proper form ensures that you’re targeting the intended muscles and reduces the risk of injury,” she explained. “Before increasing weight, master the correct technique for each exercise. Use a mirror or ask for feedback from a trainer if needed.

Underhand Lat Pulldown

3 sets, 10-12 reps, 90 seconds rest between sets

The underhand lat pulldown will be a very effective way to target the lower lats. Clearly, this is not a training session you should be trying to rush through, which is why Fortino included her rest times between sets.

“Stick to the recommended rest times between sets to allow your muscles to recover sufficiently.”

Unilateral Lat Pulldown

3 sets, 10-12 reps, 90 seconds rest between sets

Single arm pulldowns serve the same purpose as one arm rows, but you can maintain tension with a pulldown because of the cable. Squeezing the muscle in the contracted position and allowing a full stretch at the top is vital.

“This controlled movement ensures you’re not relying on momentum and focuses the work on the targeted muscles.”

Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown

3 sets, 10-12 reps, 90 seconds rest between sets

By this point, everything in the upper back has at least been targeted, but Fortino feels the wide grip pulldown is a nice way to etch in that detail and leave no doubt you did an effective workout.

“This plan offers a balanced approach, hitting the back muscles from multiple angles and ensuring a comprehensive workout.”

Back Extension

3 sets, 15-20 reps, 60 seconds rest between sets

The workout started with an exercise that can target the lower back, and it ends with one that will isolate that area. She uses a weight for this movement, but it is not necessary if you are a beginner or need to develop strength in that area first. Fortino is confident in what this workout can do for any lifter’s back development, but only if you execute them as she advised.

“By integrating these tips into your workout routine, you can enhance the effectiveness of your back training, promote muscle growth, and reduce the risk of injury,” Fortino advised. “Additionally, ensure you have at least 48 hours between intense back workouts to give your muscles time to repair and grow.”

Follow Fortino on Instagram @wendyfortino, and make sure you watch her as well as the rest of the greatest Figure athletes in the world during the 2024 Figure Olympia, a part of the 60th Olympia Weekend, by ordering the 2024 Olympia pay-per-view at mrolympia.com .