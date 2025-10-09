Blessing Awodibu may be known as “The Boogieman” to bodybuilding fans, but the Irish muscle man is a gentle giant when it comes to spending time with his little girl, as he recently demonstrated by performing hanging leg raises with his “Baby Boogie.”

The Irish professional bodybuilder, who earned his IFBB Pro card in 2020 and holds two Arnold Classic titles has been in the gym with his little princess before, introducing her as his new training partner that “never skips snack day,” and recently took a moment away from his more serious training to engage in a bit of family fun for his birthday on September 20. “Early morning birthday workout with the GOAT spotter,” joked the big man as he hardened his abs while softening the hearts of those who follow him on Instagram.

Blessing Awodibu Made Child’s Play of Hanging Leg Raises

In the video, “Baby Boogie” holds on to her gigantic father’s legs while Awodibu supports the little tot with his feet. The bodybuilder then completed his reps of hanging leg raises, blasting his core and quads.

“The greatest gift a father can give his children is his time,” remarked one of his 1.7 million IG followers. “Gotta get them involved,” commented another.

At just 34, Awodibu still has plenty to prove in the bodybuilding world and is no doubt eying up qualification for the 2026 Olympia, but in the meantime, combining flexing with a balanced family life seems to be the way forward. “Teamwork made the dream work,” concluded another Instagram fan. Why can’t social media always be this wholesome?

To follow Blessing Awodibu on Instagram, click here.