@brookewellss/Instagram

Athletes & Celebrities

Brooke Wells's Top 10 Instagram Posts

Brooke Wells is serious about preparing for the CrossFit Games. See why she's one of the top contenders.

by
@brookewellss/Instagram

It’s hard to believe that we're only a few weeks away from the 2019 CrossFit Games. Some of you may not be aware of what they do but there are two simple things to know: the athletes who compete at the level of the Games are incredibly strong and they have killer physiques. There's a reason CrossFit has become such a popular workout.

Take Brooke Wells for instance. While she hasn't won the title of “Fittest on Earth” yet, she has competed in the Games four times and has been a top contender for a couple years now. In 2018, she placed 8th. Plus she has a growing following, evidenced by her 1 million Instagram followers.

Her 'gram also has some great training clips, so you can see what the hype behind her is all about. Check them out for yourself.

1 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

CrossFit training combines several disciplines. On top of weightlifting, there's a lot of running involved—especially at the Games, so it makes sense that Wells is getting it in now.

2 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

Wells may not compete as a bodybuilder but she certainly eats like one. Chicken, rice, and sweet potatoes. That sounds like a meal you may have had once or twice, right?

3 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

Electronic muscle stimulation is a popular form of warmup and recovery, and that applies to athletes across all sports including the CrossFit community. Wells makes the most out of her rest days.

4 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

Men and women may not compete against each other in competition, but they certainly train together and Wells clearly makes a great training partner.

5 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

She did 13 ring muscle-ups in less than a minute. Have you ever done 13 muscle-ups…at all? If you haven’t attempted this advanced move, go ahead and try one (but watch your shoulders). Don't be fooled, she makes it look easy.

6 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

Barbells, assault bikes, and toes-to-bar work. It isn’t just that she’s doing the work, she enjoys the process. Wells shows us that it’s worth it to pursue your passion.

7 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

Listen to the workout Wells and her partner are doing and imagine how much their shoulders have to be burning by the end. Thrusters followed by handstand walks are sure to burn the delts.

8 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

Plate pushes challenge the legs, arms, and core. Carrying sandbags challenges everything as any strongman competitor will tell you. There is a lot of variety to her training.

9 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

You probably squat, but do you overhead squat? Clearly leg day is not a problem for her. 

10 of 10
@brookewellss/Instagram

Olympic lifting? Yep, that's a part of the game, too. The snatch will work the entire body and can assist Wells on various other movements she has to do from squats to handstands and many others. Her form is on point, too.

Topics:
Comments