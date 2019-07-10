Brooke Wells's Top 10 Instagram Posts

It’s hard to believe that we're only a few weeks away from the 2019 CrossFit Games. Some of you may not be aware of what they do but there are two simple things to know: the athletes who compete at the level of the Games are incredibly strong and they have killer physiques. There's a reason CrossFit has become such a popular workout.

Take Brooke Wells for instance. While she hasn't won the title of “Fittest on Earth” yet, she has competed in the Games four times and has been a top contender for a couple years now. In 2018, she placed 8th. Plus she has a growing following, evidenced by her 1 million Instagram followers.

Her 'gram also has some great training clips, so you can see what the hype behind her is all about. Check them out for yourself.