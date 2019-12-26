Oksana Grishina Will Make a Comeback at the 2020 Olympia

Oksana Grishina absolutely dominated the competition during her four-year reign as Fitness Olympia champion, so much so that her retirement in 2017 left fans hoping she wasn't truly done with the sport. Now, it looks like she'll be making a comeback at the 2020 Olympia in her first show since the 2017 Olympia, where she clinched her fourth straight victory.

The announcement came in an Instagram post from NPC News Online, which Grishina reposted to her own account:

“For me, it was never about winning titles,” Grishina told NPC News Online. “It was about performing for the fans and giving them something truly special. The Olympia is the most prestigious event in the world and I am so excited and honored to return to Las Vegas to compete alongside the best of the best.”

Grishina, a Russian-born former gymnast, is known for her stunning routines as much as her incredible physique, and it's safe to her return is something that fans can't wait to see. She's stayed active in the fitness community with her OG Pole Fitness Championship, which was held at the 2018 and 2019 Olympia Expos and other fitness festivals. As a former Fitness Olympia winner, she's already qualified for the 2020 competition.

“Grishina is quite possibly the most talented IFBB professional athlete to ever compete in any division, on any stage," Dan Solomon, Chief Olympia Officer, told NPC News Online. "Her showmanship and athleticism are legendary and we are excited to welcome her back to the Olympia. The 2020 Olympia lineup, in all divisions, will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. This is only the beginning.”