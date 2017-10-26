Fitness star Paige Hathaway stopped by the Muscle & Fitness Hers office to talk fitness, social media culture, and being the new global ambassador for F45 Training. While she was here, we also had her demo a few unique, tough lower-body moves, coaching one of our editors along the way. And trust us, those moves will have you out of breath in no time.

F45 is a functional fitness-focused group workout program that specializes in high-intensity, innovative moves (like the ones Hathaway gives us a quick demo of in the video).

Check out the full interview and workout demo in the video below:

Follow Hathaway at @paigehathaway, and check out F45 at @f45_training.

