Amanda Serrano is one of the most dominant combat sports athletes of her generation. The 32-year-old holds a 41-1-1 record with 30 knockouts, along with the WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles. She also holds a 2-0-1 record in MMA. The only thing she has left to accomplish is the recognition of pound-for-pound best.

In this pursuit, Serrano has fully committed herself to her craft by eliminating distractions and following a strict routine that keeps her mind focused on her goal.

Trying to get ahold of her? Unless you have her landline (look that one up, kids) or sister Cindy’s number, your best chance is to catch her at the gym as she doesn’t own a cellphone. She will occasionally use her sister’s phone to take a glance at social media or do some shopping on Amazon, but she keeps her screen time at a minimum. Relationship? Marriage? Her commitment is only to her family, her sport and her quest to reaching greatest of all time status.

Someone who was able to connect to the champ was social media star Jake Paul. Serrano became the first boxer to sign with his management company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The deal was announced via social media late last week.

Serrano’s schedule is a testament to that pursuit as her routine doesn’t change much from when she’s in training camp to when she’s waiting for her next opponent to be scheduled. When asked about this unwavering commitment, Serrano goes to one of her favorite quotes from the late Kobe Bryant that sums her mindset up perfectly.

“Friends come and go, banners hang forever,” ‘ she says. “I want forever.”

Day In The Life Of Amanda Serrano

Women's Featherweight Champion Amanda Serrano working out and performing squat exercises as part of her daily routine
Courtesy of Amanda Serrano
  • 9 a.m: I wake up, brush my teeth, and get dressed for a two-mile run
  • 9:45 a.m: I get back to shower
  • 10:30 a.m: Coffee break
  • 11 a.m: Meal prep for the day
  • 11:45 a.m: Leave the house with my sister, Cindy to pick up my Coach, Jordan. From there, we head to the gym!
  • Noon: Arrive at the gym and begin boxing training which includes:
    • Jump rope for 3 rounds
    • Shadow box in the ring for 10 rounds
    • Hit the bags 10 rounds
    • Post-workout: Coach Jordan and I discuss any upcoming fights, media, meetings, etc. and plan accordingly
  • 1:45 p.m.- 2 p.m: I head home for my first meal which almost always is two eggs scrambled or boiled, a bowl of oatmeal and a piece of fruit.
  • 2:45 p.m: I shower again and run small errands before I have my second meal (pre 2nd workout) which is 1 banana with peanut butter.
  • 4:30 p.m: I arrive back at the gym for my strength and conditioning training which includes:
    • Squats, bench presses, military presses, barbell rows, pulldowns, barbell/dumbbell curls, triceps extensions, calf Raises
    • And on alternate days, I do my calisthenics (4 sets of pullups, pushups, chin-ups, and dips) back-to-back
  • 5:45 p.m: I leave the gym happy knowing my three daily workout sessions are completed and I get to unwind for the night
  • 6 p.m: I’m home planning on having my final meal of the evening with the family. In the Serrano house, we make it our business to spend time together while we eat.
    • If it’s still early and the mall is open, we are shopping every day. Nothing big, we just love to shop! It can literally be something small or clothes for us or my sister’s kids, house things, or anything that takes us to the shops!
  • 9:30 p.m./10 p.m: I’m back home to shower and watch TV. I love putting on Showtime Boxing and for fun, I indulge in The Masked Singer. I fall asleep no later than 11 p.m.
