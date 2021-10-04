Amanda Serrano is one of the most dominant combat sports athletes of her generation. The 32-year-old holds a 41-1-1 record with 30 knockouts, along with the WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles. She also holds a 2-0-1 record in MMA. The only thing she has left to accomplish is the recognition of pound-for-pound best.

In this pursuit, Serrano has fully committed herself to her craft by eliminating distractions and following a strict routine that keeps her mind focused on her goal.

Trying to get ahold of her? Unless you have her landline (look that one up, kids) or sister Cindy’s number, your best chance is to catch her at the gym as she doesn’t own a cellphone. She will occasionally use her sister’s phone to take a glance at social media or do some shopping on Amazon, but she keeps her screen time at a minimum. Relationship? Marriage? Her commitment is only to her family, her sport and her quest to reaching greatest of all time status.

Someone who was able to connect to the champ was social media star Jake Paul. Serrano became the first boxer to sign with his management company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The deal was announced via social media late last week.

Serrano’s schedule is a testament to that pursuit as her routine doesn’t change much from when she’s in training camp to when she’s waiting for her next opponent to be scheduled. When asked about this unwavering commitment, Serrano goes to one of her favorite quotes from the late Kobe Bryant that sums her mindset up perfectly.

“Friends come and go, banners hang forever,” ‘ she says. “I want forever.”

Day In The Life Of Amanda Serrano