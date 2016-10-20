10 Unique Recipes for Paleo Dieters

I lost 10 dress sizes after just one year following a Paleo template and integrating a mixed fitness routine into my life while also experiencing more energy than ever before. Here are some recipes from my new cookbook.
1. Chorizo & Breakfast Scramble
I find myself making a couple recipes over and over again when we have company. This scramble is in my regular rotation for anyone who stays at our house! It’s always a crowd-pleaser and takes so little time in the kitchen.
Prep time: 5 min
Cook time: 20 min
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon salted butter, ghee, or coconut oil
1 pound gluten-free chorizo (bulk or link)
12 large eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided
4 to 6 lime wedges, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
Melt the butter in a hot frying pan or heavy-bottomed pot over high heat. If using link sausage, squeeze the sausage out of its casing. When the butter is completely melted, reduce the heat to medium-high and add the chorizo.
Break up the chorizo using a spoon or heat-resistant rubber spatula. Cook until the chorizo is crispy, 10 to 15 minutes.
When the chorizo is crispy, pour the eggs into the pan and lower the heat to medium. Using your rubber spatula or spoon, slowly stir the eggs until they’re combined with the chorizo and cooked through, five to six minutes.
Add the lime juice, salt, pepper, and most of the cilantro to the pan, reserving some cilantro for garnish. Stir to combine.
Serve warm garnished with the remaining cilantro and lime wedges, if using.
Tips: Many meat counters at natural foods groceries carry bulk chorizo. I recommend checking there first.
Approximate Nutrition Breakdown (per the smaller serving size)
I could literally write an entire chapter, and maybe even an entire cookbook that’s solely devoted to the incredible, edible frittata. There are so many possibilities! Frittatas are a great way to seamlessly incorporate vegetables, fun flavors, and extra proteins on a breakfast plate. The pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, and pine nuts in this frittata add excitement to the breakfast hour. This frittata is portioned for a crowd, but can easily be cut in half and prepared in a 6-inch oven-safe skillet if preferred.
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 1 hour
Serves: 8-10
Ingredients
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, rinsed and patted dry
1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted (omit for nut-free)
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Sprinkle the tops of the chicken breasts with the salt and pepper. Place them on the baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the juices run clear. Remove from the oven and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.
In a 12 or 13-inch oven-safe frying pan or sauté pan, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the kale and cook until the kale has wilted, about 5 minutes.
When the chicken breasts are cool enough to handle, slice them thinly crosswise and add them to the pan with the bacon and kale. Pour the eggs over the mixture and stir together over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the eggs barely start to stiffen.
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Drizzle the pesto over the top of the frittata, then sprinkle the top with the sun-dried tomatoes and toasted pine nuts.
Bake the frittata for 25 minutes, or until the middle doesn’t wiggle when the pan is shaken.
Let cool for 5 minutes, then serve warm.
Tips:
If you want to make this meal low-FODMAP friendly, you can definitely omit the roasted garlic pesto OR make the pesto without the garlic.
Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to 4 days.
To reheat, either place the frittata in a preheated 350ºF oven for 20 minutes, microwave for about 2 minutes, or heat it up in a frying pan on the stovetop over medium heat for about 10 minutes.
Approximate Nutrition Breakdown (based on 1 of 10 servings)
Calories: 369
Protein: 36 g
Fat: 22 g
Carbohydrates: 7 g
3. Really Good Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Everyone wins with this gumbo. Everyone. You like sausage? You like chicken? Okra? Things that are delicious? Filling? Comforting? How about things that are really, really ridiculously good for you? My husband swore he’d propose all over again when I made this for him.
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 45 min
Serves: 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients:
2 pounds andouille sausage, cut on the diagonal into ½-inch thick ovals
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, rinsed, patted dry, and cut into ½-inch pieces**
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 medium yellow onion, chopped (omit for low-FODMAP)
4 cups diced fresh or frozen okra (about 14 ounces)
¼ cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Directions:
In a Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot over high heat, cook the sliced sausage for 10 to 15 minutes, or until both sides are browned and slightly crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked sausage to a bowl, leaving the drippings in the pot.
Sprinkle the chicken pieces with the salt and pepper. Add the chicken to the sausage drippings over medium-high heat and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, or until each piece is browned and cooked through. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to the same bowl as the sausage, leaving the drippings in the pot.
To the drippings, add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, or until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for an additional 3 minutes or until fragrant.
Add the thyme, basil, oregano, cayenne pepper, and paprika to the pot and stir to combine. Cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes, then add the broth and okra.
Bring the ingredients in the pot to a simmer, then add the cooked sausage and chicken. Simmer for an additional 10 minutes. Add the lemon juice and check for seasoning, add more salt if needed.
Spoon into bowls and garnish with the parsley.
Tip: Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to 5 days.
Approximate Nutrition Breakdown (based on 1 or 12 servings)
Calories: 316
Protein: 31 g
Fat: 18 g
Carbohydrates: 6 g
4. My Big Fat Greek Salad
I had an insatiable lunchtime craving for Greek salad topped with grilled chicken for an entire year of my life. There’s something about the balance of zesty dressing, peppers, salty olives, crunchy vegetables, and savory chicken that kept me coming back for more. Because the vegetables in this salad keep really well once cut, this is an ideal candidate for pre-prepped lunchtime meals! Just add the dressing to each serving as you go.
Prep Time: 20 min, plus 15 min for marinating
Cook Time: 8 min
Serves: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
Salad
1½ pounds chicken breast tenders
1 tablespoon salted butter (for stovetop option)*
1 head romaine lettuce, chopped (about 4 cups)
1 large cucumber, chopped into about ½-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Greek Marinade/Dressing
¼ cup capers, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons dried oregano leaves
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
Combine all the dressing ingredients in a bowl or large measuring cup. Whisk to combine. When the dressing is well mixed, pour half over the chicken. Stir to coat the chicken evenly, then transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for at least 15 minutes or up to 4 hours.
To cook the chicken, follow either the grill or the stovetop directions below:
Grill: Preheat a grill to high and oil the grates. When it reaches approximately 500°F, place the chicken on the grill and discard the leftover marinade. Grill the chicken for 4 minutes on one side, or until char marks start to appear. Flip them over and grill for an additional 3 minutes, or until there are char marks. Transfer to a plate to rest for 5 minutes.
Stovetop: Melt the butter in a large frying pan or sauté pan over high heat. When melted, remove the chicken pieces from the marinade, letting the excess marinade drip off, and place them in the pan. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes on one side, or until they start to brown. Flip them over and cook for an additional 3 minutes, or until they start to brown. Transfer to a plate to rest for 5 minutes.
While the chicken is cooking and then resting, prepare the rest of the salad ingredients: Place the lettuce in a large bowl or on a large platter. Top with the cucumber, tomatoes, olives, onion, and pepperoncini.
When the chicken is finished resting, slice it crossways into bite-sized pieces. Add the chicken to the top of the salad and pour the remaining dressing on top. Finish with a sprinkle of the fresh parsley and enjoy!
Tips:
If you think you’re going to have leftovers, dress individual servings as needed, not the whole salad at once. The vegetables and chicken will keep refrigerated for up to 5 days if left undressed until serving.
Using salad dressing as a marinade for the salad protein is one of my favorite flavor-boosting tricks. Know that if you’re short on time, you can absolutely forgo this step and add a simple chicken that’s seasoned with salt and pepper.
Approximate Nutrition Breakdown (based on 1 of 6 servings)
Greek Salad:
Calories: 177
Protein: 28 g
Fat: 4 g
Carbohydrates: 9 g
Dressing (excludes use as marinade):
Calories: 83
Protein: 0 g
Fat: 9 g
Carbohydrates: 1 g
5. Olive Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloins are an “everyone wins” food in our house. My husband loves that they’re delicious and more affordable than other cuts of meat. I love how they’re SO incredibly simple to prepare and are transformed with a flavorful stuffing. While this olive spread is delicious, think of this recipe as a method! Start experimenting with your own pork tenderloin stuffings and have fun with it.
Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 30 min
Serves: 3-5
Ingredients
1 (1¼-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed
½ cup pitted Kalamata olive
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (about ½ lemon)
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon salted butter
Special Equipment: About two feet of kitchen twine
Directions:
Butterfly the pork tenderloin: Keeping your knife parallel to the cutting board, make a cut down the middle of one side of the tenderloin, going only halfway through the circumference (do not cut all the way through). Open the tenderloin like a book so that the cut side faces up.
Blend the olives, olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian seasoning together until it forms a paste. Spread this paste along the inside of the butterflied pork tenderloin.
Starting with one of the long sides, roll the tenderloin up into a log, like a pinwheel. Using kitchen twine, tie the tenderloin together, knotting it at both ends. Season all sides of the tenderloin with the salt and pepper.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Melt the butter in a large oven-safe frying pan over high heat. Once melted, add the tenderloin and sear for 2 minutes on one side, turn to sear for 2 minutes on two more sides. Turn the tenderloin one more time, then transfer the pan to the oven. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the juices run clear.
Let the tenderloin rest for at least 5 minutes. Cut away and discard the twine and slice the tenderloin into ½-inch pieces.
Approximate Calories & Macro Breakdown (based on 1 of 5 servings)
Goodness gracious, this stuffed squash is good! The crispy sausage combined with the roasted cranberries, cream sauce, and perfectly baked squash results in a flavor combination that honestly blew me away. In fact, my not-Paleo father-in-law provided further validation after he asked me for the recipe when he got a taste on the day I took the photo of this recipe. So, if you’re looking to treat yourself or impress relatives, this one will not disappoint!
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 1 hour
Serves: 2-4
Ingredients:
1 pound hot Italian sausage removed from casings if using links
1 acorn squash
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, coarsely chopped in a food processor
For the sauce:
¼ cup mayo, store-bought or homemade (page 000)
2 teaspoons grated orange zest
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
Directions:
In a frying pan over medium heat, crumble and brown the Italian sausage until it’s beginning to get crispy. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Using a sharp knife, cut the stem off of the acorn squash and then turn it upside-down so that it sits on the cut side. From here, cut the squash into four wedges and remove and discard the seeds. Rub the cut sides of each wedge with the olive oil and place them skin side down in a small baking dish or pie pan. Sprinkle the tops of the squash with the salt and black pepper.
Mix the cranberries into the cooked Italian sausage and then spoon an equal amount of the mixture into the well of each acorn squash wedge. It’s okay if the sausage mixture spills over into the pan.
Tent the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes, then remove the foil and return to the oven to bake uncovered for 20 more minutes, or until you can easily slide a fork into the flesh of one of the squash wedges.
While the stuffed squash is baking, whisk the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.
Let the squash cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then drizzle each piece with the rosemary orange cream sauce. Serve warm.
Approximate Calories & Macro Breakdown (based on 1 of 4 per servings)
Calories: 450
Protein: 19 g
Fat: 35 g
Carbohydrates: 16 g
7. Slow Cooker Chipotle Carnitas
I could eat carnitas every single day. Traditional carnitas, like the kind you can find in my favorite San Antonio restaurants, are braised for hours in lard (also known as a “confit”). The method I use is much easier and requires way less fat. Instead of braising in fat, I braise a seasoned pork shoulder in broth after browning it in a pan. The dish is then finished off in a traditional carnitas style by tossing in more fat and then roasting it to a slight crisp in the oven. You can enjoy this delicious meat alongside any vegetable, in some jicama tortillas (page 000), or stuffed in a loaded sweet potato (page 000).
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 4 hours 15 min (minimum)
Yield: 10 to 15 servings
Ingredients
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
4 tablespoons salted butter, ghee, or coconut oil divided/p>
1 orange, cut into 4 wedges
1 medium-sized yellow onion cut into 4 wedges (omit for low-FODMAP)
2 cups chicken broth, store-bought or homemade (page 000)
Juice of 2 limes
¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish
Directions:
Mix 2 tablespoons of the salt with the oregano, garlic powder, chipotle powder, cumin, and pepper. Rub the spice blend all over the pork shoulder.
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in either the stovetop-safe insert of your slow cooker or a large frying pan over high heat. Once melted, add the seasoned pork and sear on four sides for 3 minutes each, or until a crust starts to form.
Transfer the pork to the slow cooker and place the orange and onion wedges around the side. Add the broth, cover, and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours of on high for 4 to 6 hours. You know the pork is done when it falls apart easily when prodded with a fork.
Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Transfer the cooked shoulder to a large mixing bowl and shred it into small chunks using two forks.
Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and pour it over the shredded pork. Spread the pork out on a rimmed baking sheet, sprinkle with the remaining teaspoon of salt, and roast for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the tops just start to crisp. Remove from the oven, add the fresh lime juice and cilantro, then serve.
Tip:
Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to 5 days or can be frozen for up to 5 months. Note, if you plan to freeze leftovers, I recommend holding off on adding the fresh cilantro until the day you reheat and serve.
Approximate Calories & Macro Breakdown (based on 1 of 15 servings)
Calories: 370
Protein: 29 g
Fat: 26 g
Carbohydrates: 4 g
8. Buffalo Chicken Casserole
I always make this casserole with the intention of freezing half, so that I can have healthy servings at the ready when my Buffalo chicken craving strikes. Unfortunately, it never makes it to the freezer. Happily plating up servings for almost every meal of the day, my husband and I devour the whole thing in just a couple days. This one-pan dish is an incredibly delicious and balanced meal that will leave you feeling so satisfied.
Prep Time: 20 min
Cook Time: 1 hour 10 min or 5 hours in a slow cooker
Serves: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients:
4 sweet potatoes, cubed (about 8 cups)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1½ teaspoons fine sea salt, divided
2 tablespoons salted butter divided
4 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, rinsed and patted dry
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¾ cup Buffalo Sauce
6 packed cups de-stemmed and chopped kale (about 2 bunches)
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided (about 1 small lemon) ¾ pound thick-cut bacon (about 8 strips), diced and cooked until crispy
1/3 cup 3-Ingredient Paleo Ranch
¼ cup sliced green onions, for garnish
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the sweet potato cubes in the olive oil and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Spread them out on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 45 minutes, or until cooked all the way through.
While the potatoes are in the oven, season and sear the chicken: Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large sauté pan that has a matching lid over high heat. Season the chicken with ½ teaspoon of the salt and the black pepper. Once the butter is melted, sear the chicken on one side for 4 minutes, or until it develops a slight brown color. Flip the chicken over, sear for an additional 3 minutes. If using a slow cooker to finish cooking the chicken, jump ahead to Step 4.
To cook the chicken on the stovetop: In the same pan, cover the chicken with the water, cover, and simmer over medium heat for 20 to 30 minutes.
To cook the chicken in a slow cooker: Transfer the seared chicken to a slow cooker, cover with water or broth, cover, and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 6 to 8 hours.
Pull the chicken from its cooking liquid and place in a large bowl. Using two forks or an electric mixer, shred the chicken into small pieces. Pour in ½ cup of the Buffalo sauce and toss to combine. Set aside.
In a separate sauté pan, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter. Add the kale and sauté for about 8 minutes, or until the color is deepened and each piece is wilted. Season with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice.
Preheat the oven to 350ºF. In a 9 by 13-inch baking dish, or similar size, spread the roasted sweet potatoes out evenly along the bottom. Top with the kale and then with the buffalo chicken last. Drizzle the remaining ¼ cup of Buffalo sauce on top of the chicken and sprinkle the bacon over the top. Place in the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until heated through.
Whisk the ranch dressing with the remaining tablespoon of lemon juice and drizzle it over top. Garnish with the green onions and serve warm.
Tips:
To defrost a whole frozen casserole, place the frozen casserole in a cold oven. Turn the oven heat on to 350ºF. Once the oven reaches temperature, bake for 30 minutes.
Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to 5 days or you can cover and freeze for up to 5 months.
Approximate Calories & Macro Breakdown (based on 1 of 10 servings)
Calories: 460
Protein: 46 g
Fat: 24 g
Carbohydrates: 13 g
9. Rustic Pot Roast
This pot roast reminds me of home and a warm hug from my mom. If searing the meat and the vegetables in advance is new to you, I encourage you to give it a go! It helps create even more flavor and texture. This is a great meal to make for a hungry crowd. This recipe can be made in a slower cooker or in the oven. Because this makes so many servings, it’s a great meal option to enjoy both fresh and freeze for a healthy meal at another time!
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 3 hours 30 min or 6 hours 30 min depending on method used
Serves: 10-15
Ingredients:
1 (5-pound) boneless chuck roast
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
3 tablespoons salted butter, divided
2 yellow onions (omit for low-FODMAP)
1 pound carrots, cut lengthwise into quarters
1 pound parsnips cut lengthwise into quarters (omit for GAPS)
3 cups beef broth, store-bought or homemade (page 000), divided
Sprinkle all sides of the roast with the salt and pepper. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large heavy bottomed pot, such as an enameled Dutch oven. (If planning to cook the roast in the oven, make sure to use an oven-safe pot.) Sear the roast for at least 4 minutes on all sides over high heat, or until a brown crust appears. Once seared on all sides, transfer the roast to a slow cooker (or set aside on a rimmed baking sheet if using the oven cooking method).
While the meat is searing, prep the onions: Cut the tips of the neck ends off of the onions, leaving the root ends intact. From here, peel and then cut each onion into 4 wedges so that each piece has a corner of the root end still attached. (The root ends will help hold the wedges together.)
Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in the pot you used to sear the meat over high heat. Once melted, sear each cut side of the onion wedges for 4 minutes, or until they develop a brown char. Transfer the seared onions to the slow cooker (or to the baking sheet with the roast).
Next, working in batches, sear the carrots and parsnips in the pot for about 4 minutes on each side, or until they develop a brown char. Transfer the carrots and parsnips to the slow cooker (or to the baking sheet with the roast).
Pour 2 cups of the broth in the now empty pot and, using a whisk, stir up all the browned bits on the bottom of the pan so that they incorporate with the broth.
To cook the roast in the slow cooker: Once most of the browned pieces are lifted from the pan, pour the broth over the meat and vegetables in the slow cooker. Add the remaining cup of broth and herbs. Cover the slow cooker and cook on high for 3 hours or on low for 6 hours.
To cook the roast in the oven: Preheat the oven to 275ºF. After deglazing the pot with the 2 cups of broth in Step 5, return the seared meat and vegetables to the pot and add the remaining cup of broth and herbs. Bake for 3 hours, or until the meat is tender.
To serve, pull the pot roast from the broth and place it on a cutting board if you’d prefer to pre-slice it or on a platter for slicing at the table. Serve with the cooked vegetables and add additional salt as needed.
Tips:
Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 5 months.
To reheat on the stove, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large frying pan over medium heat, then add the meat and vegetables and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes, or until reheated through. If frozen, place a lid on the frying pan for 4 minutes and cook for an additional 4 to 5 minutes. To reheat in the microwave, cover with a paper towel and cook for 2 minutes if refrigerated and 4 to 5 minutes if frozen.
Approximate Calories & Macro Breakdown (based on 1 of 15 servings)
Calories: 387
Protein: 41 g
Fat: 22 g
Carbohydrates: 11 g
10. Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower
This may be my favorite recipe in the entire book. I know this is a strange declaration; we’re talking about a cauliflower side dish, after all. It’s just THAT GOOD. Holy cow. This dish will make a cauliflower believer out of anyone, mark my words. Serve it alongside some simple proteins.
Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 40 min
Serves: 6
2 heads cauliflower, trimmed and cut into florets (about 6 cups)
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
¼ cup mayo, store-bought or homemade
2 tablespoons Buffalo Sauce
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the cauliflower florets in the olive oil. Lay them out on the prepared baking sheet, then sprinkle the tops with the salt. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the tops are just starting to turn golden brown.
While the cauliflower is baking, whisk the mayo and Buffalo sauce together in a large mixing bowl.
Pull the cauliflower from the oven and pour it into the mixing bowl with the Buffalo sauce. Toss so that each piece is evenly coated, then place the cauliflower back on the baking sheet.
Increase the oven temperature to 400°F. Place the cauliflower back in the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the tops have started to brown slightly and the sauce has formed a light crust.
Serve warm.
Approximate Calories & Macro Breakdown (based on 1 of 6 servings)