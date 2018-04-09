yulkapopkova / Getty

Nutrition

4 Simple Ways to Keep Your Diet on Track

These quick tips will help you stick to a healthy diet and hit your body goals.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
yulkapopkova / Getty
View Gallery (4)

Choosing or creating a diet plan to suit your goals isn't always easy, and following said plan can be even more difficult. It's an all-too-common struggle among non-gymgoers and fitness fanatics alike, but there are plenty of steps you can take to avoid some of the most common diet pitfalls. 

Whether you're trying to kickstart a new meal plan or come back from a hiatus, follow these simple tips to stay on track and hit your strength and physique goals.

4 Simple Ways to Keep Your Diet on Track
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 4
close
1 of 4
Westend61 / Getty
1. Cut calories when eating out

Knowing how many calories are in that stir-fry you’ve just ordered not only helps keep your nutrition in line but also may help others make healthier choices, according to two recent studies. In a meta-analysis of more than 200 studies on the effect of displaying calories on both consumers and retailers, Australian researchers found that women ate 60 fewer calories a meal on average (83 calories for those who were overweight) when the menu displayed calorie counts. And a study of nearly 762,000 restaurant reviews found that when restaurants posted calorie information, more consumer online reviews also discussed the health bene ts of their favorite fare. What’s more, the posts weren’t limited to high-income areas—even those in lower-income areas seemed to be more involved with chatting about healthier dining choices.

2 of 4
istetiana / Getty
2. Be smart about meat

When you’re buying meat at the grocery store, you don’t know how long it’s been sitting around—and it can take weeks to get from the farm or ranch to your refrigerator. Enter Zaycon Fresh, a new distributor that cuts out the grocery store and delivers all-natural chicken breasts, 93/7 lean ground beef, wild salmon, lobster tails, and more from providers to local pickup spots. Just drive up, open your trunk, and you’ll get a few pounds of beef waiting to be turned into burgers by dinnertime. There are no membership or delivery fees, and prices are about 25 to 50% lower than store prices because you’re buying in bulk. There are currently 40 trucks that crisscross the country to more than 1,000 drop-off points. Check out zayconfresh.com for more info.

3 of 4
LattaPictures / Getty
3. Get professional help

Does your eating plan lack direction? An R.D. might be the best way to make sure you’re getting the macros and nutrition you need to fuel you for success. The catch: A reputable nutritionist can sometimes be difficult to find—and hard on your wallet. One solution we love is the new Eduplated app, which helps match clients with dietitians who provide personalized advice, nutrition strategies, meal plans, and more at a reasonable price. Choose from an unlimited-access plan for $99/month or a gold plan for $49, which puts you in touch with your R.D. twice a week. There are more than 100 certified registered dietitians working with the program. Find out more at eduplated.com.

4 of 4
Paul Piebinga / Getty
4. Avoid the late-night munchies

One more reason to put a stop to midnight snacking: A recent study published in the journal Experimental Physiology found rats that were fed at the beginning of their rest cycle (when they should be sleeping) had a drastic spike in triglyceride levels compared with when they ate at the beginning of their active phase. High blood fat levels like these can up your risk of heart disease and diabetes—not to mention the added calories that extra snacks can bring at night.

Topics:
Comments