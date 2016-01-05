Nutrition
5 Ways a Vegetarian Diet Can Get You a Bikini-Body
Adopting a plant-based diet can help give bikini competitors an edge come competition day.
Unlike bodybuilding competitions, fitness and bikini competitions focus more on overall shape, symmetry, and conditioning instead of muscularity and extreme leanness. Female bikini competitions typically consist of a swimsuit (model posing) routine whereas fitness competitions consist of both an athletic and posing routines. With that said, the foods that you put into your body can play a tremendous role in how you look onstage and stand up against your competitors. The components of a plant-based diet should include high-quality protein from plants, limited simple carbohydrates, low-sodium foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, high-protein carbohydrates, and fiber.