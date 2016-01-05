Pollyana FMS / Getty

5 Ways a Vegetarian Diet Can Get You a Bikini-Body

Adopting a plant-based diet can help give bikini competitors an edge come competition day.

Unlike bodybuilding competitions, fitness and bikini competitions focus more on overall shape, symmetry, and conditioning instead of muscularity and extreme leanness. Female bikini competitions typically consist of a swimsuit (model posing) routine whereas fitness competitions consist of both an athletic and posing routines. With that said, the foods that you put into your body can play a tremendous role in how you look onstage and stand up against your competitors. The components of a plant-based diet should include high-quality protein from plants, limited simple carbohydrates, low-sodium foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, high-protein carbohydrates, and fiber.

1. Promotes Weight Loss

It's been seen by several studies that vegetarian eaters are slimmer than their meat-eating friends. One study in particular, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics concluded that people who don’t eat meat have a lower BMI than those who do. The study also indicated that vegans have a lower obesity rate (9.4%) compared to meat-eaters (33.3%). Another study, published by Obesity Society, pointed out that people are able to lose more weight when following a plant-based diet. Lead researcher, Brie Turner-McGrievy, Ph.D. of the University of South Carolina, says, “We found that participants consuming vegan and vegetarian diets lost an average of 8.2-9.9lbs over eight weeks, while those consuming some meat lost 5.1lbs.”

2. Increases Your Metabolism

Almost all bikini competitors need to lose those stubborn pockets of fat, and your metabolism can play a key role in making this happen. To get started, incorporate spicy foods into your meal. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism revealed that spicy foods contain natural chemicals called capsinoids, which can increase the amount of heat and energy that you produce while promoting physical activity.

Other metabolism-boosting foods:

  • Chili peppers (great source of capsinoids)
  • Kale, spinach, and other leafy greens
  • Hemp protein
  • Chia seeds
  • Lemon
3. Aids Digestion

Diets that contain an ample amount of fruits and vegetables are naturally right in nutrients like fiber. Fiber helps you feel fuller for longer while promoting regularity. To further reduce bloating and gas on a vegetarian diet, cook cruciferous vegetables instead of eating them raw. Raw vegetables contain cellulose, which is a type of fiber that is hard to digest. Fermenting vegetables can also help break down the cellulose. 

 

4. Boosts Mental Health

As any bikini competitor knows, half the battle to reach one’s goals is mental—preparing for a competition can be mentally stressful. However, following a vegetarian diet can help restore an overall sense of well-being. Linda Dame MEd, MSW, RSW shared that removing animal products out of your diet can reduce pain and anxiety. Also, the Nutrition Journal and Public Health Nutrition have revealed that vegetarians exhibit an improved overall mood and experience fewer negative emotions than omnivores. Successful bikini competitors must remain positive, motivated, and passionate, and vegetarian foods can help give you a mental boost when you need it most.

5. Improves Overall Physique

Vegetarian bodybuilders naturally have lower body mass indexes, blood pressure, and levels of cholesterol, as well as less risk of heart disease, metabolic syndrome, dementia, and type-2 diabetes. Aesthetics are a key reason that many people turn to the diet in the first place. 

Topics:
