5 Ways a Vegetarian Diet Can Get You a Bikini-Body

1. Promotes Weight Loss

It's been seen by several studies that vegetarian eaters are slimmer than their meat-eating friends. One study in particular, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics concluded that people who don’t eat meat have a lower BMI than those who do. The study also indicated that vegans have a lower obesity rate (9.4%) compared to meat-eaters (33.3%). Another study, published by Obesity Society, pointed out that people are able to lose more weight when following a plant-based diet. Lead researcher, Brie Turner-McGrievy, Ph.D. of the University of South Carolina, says, “We found that participants consuming vegan and vegetarian diets lost an average of 8.2-9.9lbs over eight weeks, while those consuming some meat lost 5.1lbs.”