6 One-Pot Meal Recipes

Make meal time effortless by throwing a couple ingredients into a pot.

The One-pot Blessing

We all know that throughout the course of a busy work week, it can be hard to go to work, the gym, and make yourself a nutrient-dense meal. The solution you seek is the one-pot meal.

These recipes allow you to knockout several days worth of cooking in one day, while reaping the benefits of a healthy meal. You can use this as a meal prep for any meal of the day. In addition to saving time, don’t forget you’ll be saving a nice chunk of change in the process as well.

Take a quick glance through this gallery, and see which one-pot recipe suits you best.

1. Quinoa and Beef Stew

Slow Cooker Bison Vegetable Stew
This recipe is packed with fiber, which can help make you feel fuller for longer, and vitamin A and C and betacarotene. Also in the nutrient mix is iron and protein from grass-fed beef that's void of antibiotics. Since grass-fed beef contains zero corn or other grains, it will keep your immune system and GI functioning properly. As for the grain in this recipe, quinoa is loaded with protein and contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Check out the full quinoa beef stew with carrots and peas recipe here.

2. Grass-fed Beef Chili With Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are packed with fiber, vitamin A, and beta-carotene. Vitamin A and beta-carotene are necessary for skin and eye health. The seasonings in this recipe, which include garlic and onion, have been seen to have a thermogenic effect. This means that your body will burn fat for energy.

Check out the full grass-fed beef chili with sweet potato recipe here.

3. Corn Chowder With Ground Chicken

Using 98% fat-free ground chicken will provide high protein with less fat, and be sure to use organic corn because it's nonGMO. As for the potatoes in this recipe, they'll give you a potassium punch. Low potassium levels or deficiencies can put you at risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and digestive disorders.

Check out the full corn chowder with ground chicken recipe here.

4. Potatoes With Lentils And Garlic Pesto

Potatoes and Lentils
Lentils are high in protein and fiber. The soluble fiber found in lentils fills the gut and slows digestion. This can help with weight loss. Lentils have also been shown to help lower the “bad” cholesterol or LDLs.

Raw garlic is high in allicins, which are compounds that help protect your body against cancer and heart disease. They also aid in a strong immune system. However, cooking garlic cloves will destroy the benefits from allicin.

Check out the full potatoes with lentils and garlic pesto recipe here.

5. BBQ Smoked Chicken With Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup
This soup provides muscle-building protein from chicken and fiber-rich beans in a smokey barbeque broth. The fiber that's found in the beans will keep your intestinal tract clean, and will make you feel full for longer.

Check out the full BBQ smoked chicken with black bean soup recipe here.

6. Tortellini and Escarole Soup

Tortellini and Escarole Soup
Shiitake mushrooms contain an ingredient called eritadenine, which allows the body tissues to absorb cholesterol and keep it from circulating through the blood. Mushrooms also contain anti-viral and anti-cancer properties.

Escarole is high in vitamin A, which supports eye health, but it's also high in vitamin K. Vitamin K is responsible for blood clotting, strong bone health, and aids in cell growth. Just a ½ cup provides approximately 70% of your suggested daily value.

Check out the full tortellini and escarole soup recipe here.

