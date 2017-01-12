7 Effective Nutrients to Boost Your Immune System Now

Staying fit and eating whole foods—along with getting sleep and regularly washing your hands—are some of the best ways to keep the sniffles and sneezing away this winter. But when a hectic schedule starts wearing you down, a little immune system boost may be in order. Here’s what the latest research shows when it comes to helping you sail through cold and flu season.

Scroll through for some cutting-edge supps that could help enhance your immune system and help blow off the winter blues.