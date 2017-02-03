9 Ways to Burn Fat While You Sleep

Your body is always burning calories to keep your involuntary nervous system working—pumping blood, breathing, digesting food, and all the other life-sustaining jobs it performs. You’ve probably already heard that the more muscle mass you have, the more calories your body is burning at rest, but did you know that you could also burn calories and fat while you sleep? With some minor tweaks to your daily habits, you can unleash the full potential of your body's natural fat-burning ability while you sleep.

Follow these simple suggestions from nutrition and health experts to maximize fat burning while you snooze and improve the overall quality of your sleep.