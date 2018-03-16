Figure Pro Heather Dees' Go-to Upper- and Lower-Body Supersets

Doing traditional sets and reps is one way to build muscle and burn fat, but switching it up with some supersets is a great way to avoid plateauing and keep making progress. IFBB Pro League figure athlete Heather Dees (@ifbbheatherdees) utilizes giant sets in her program to change things up and get fast results.

“I have a giant superset that’s killer for your legs and can be done almost anywhere," Dees says. "Every exercise uses body weight and explosive movements and will increase your heart rate while building your legs at the same time! I also love doing circuits for shoulders—this one uses just four different exercises. Increase the weight or rep range to give your routine a changeup each week.”

The Circuits

Directions: Do a set of exercises without rest. (Beginners: 8 to 10 reps; advanced: 15 to 20 reps.) Complete the circuit 4 to 5 times.

Lower-Body Superset

Bodyweight Squat

Exploding Alternating Lunge

Side Lunge Across a Box

Alternating Stepup onto a Box

Upper-Body Superset