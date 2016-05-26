Game Plan For Staying Fit Over 40

We all know wisdom isn’t the only thing that comes with age. Our bodies change, too. But some of the things women associate with the tip over 40—muscle loss, a slowed metabolism, stubborn fat, lower energy—don’t have to be your destiny. There are plenty of ways to maximize your results.

What follows is a high-intensity workout and training guide for lasting fitness. Former IFBB Fitness Olympia Champ Monica Brant has crafted a full-body circuit that targets hard-to-sculpt areas with strength exercises, plyometrics, and lateral and forward/backward moves that prime every muscle. Follow it along with advice from top fitness experts on how to keep your metabolism fired up at any age.

TIP: For better results in muscle definition, train at your highest intensity twice a week. Your muscles will thank you later.

Perform this entire workout (including cardio) as a circuit.

Beginner/Intermediate: Repeat 2-3x

Advanced: Repeat 4x