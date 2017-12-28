How to Trim Up Loose Skin and Flabby Arms

The question: I’m bothered by the flab that’s hanging down from my arms. what can I do to get rid of these chicken wings?

“To help reduce fat anywhere in your body, you need to do a combination of cardio, weight training, and clean eating,” notes Los Angeles–based celebrity trainer Lacey Stone. Adding lean muscle will give you more than just shapely arms. “Muscle raises your basal metabolic rate, which is the rate at which you burn fat. The more muscle you have, the faster you’ll be able to lose excess weight.” In addition to burning fat, make sure you’re targeting your arms with a variety of exercises. (See Stone’s seven favorite arm and shoulder moves, below.)

The Exercises

Aim to do three sets of 12 reps for each exercise. “Don’t be afraid to lift heavy! By your third set it should be very difficult to complete the final rep—that’s how you know you have chosen the correct weight,” Stone says.

Triceps

Single-arm Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension

Dumbbell Triceps Kickback

Dip

Dumbbell Skull Crusher

Shoulders

Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Dumbbell Shoulder Flye

Biceps