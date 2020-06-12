Home workouts have become the norm for many people around the country, but sometimes it can seem tough to get the same pump at home that you get in the gym. There may be more strategy involved, but trust us, it’s possible.

Kelsey Heenan, trainer and founder of HIIT Burn, shared a lower-body workout that will definitely deliver. The focus is calves and hamstrings, but we’re willing to bet that your entire lower body will be feeling this one.

All you need are a set of dumbbells and something to use for incline moves, like a couch or a chair, to get this routine done. Heenan focused on using tactics like increasing time under tension to make the routine challenging for people with any base level of fitness.

Check out the warmup routine and muscle-sculpting tri-sets below, and check out the video below to make sure your form is on point and for coaching cues from Heenan.

Kelsey Heenan’s
Hamstrings + Calves Strength Workout
Warmup
 Exercise  Reps
 Spider-Man Stretch  hold for 5 long breaths per side
 Hamstring March  5 per side
 Squat to Stand  5
 Squat to Stand + Overhead Reach  5
 A Skip in Place  10 per side
 1 time through (Repeat if you need extra time to warm up)
Kelsey Heenan’s
Hamstrings + Calves Strength Workout
Tri-set 1
 Exercise  Reps
 RDL (4 sec eccentric tempo)  8
 Reverse Lunge  8 per side
 Single Leg Calf Raise  12 per side
 Repeat 3x
Kelsey Heenan’s
Hamstrings + Calves Strength Workout
Triset 2
 Exercise  Reps
 Single Leg Deadlift  8 per side
 Single Leg Incline Glute Raise  8 per side
 In, Middle, Out Calf Raise  12 per side
 Repeat 3x

 

Try out this Hamstring + Calf focused workout with @thedailykelsey of @hiitburn!

