Home workouts have become the norm for many people around the country, but sometimes it can seem tough to get the same pump at home that you get in the gym. There may be more strategy involved, but trust us, it’s possible.

Kelsey Heenan, trainer and founder of HIIT Burn, shared a lower-body workout that will definitely deliver. The focus is calves and hamstrings, but we’re willing to bet that your entire lower body will be feeling this one.

All you need are a set of dumbbells and something to use for incline moves, like a couch or a chair, to get this routine done. Heenan focused on using tactics like increasing time under tension to make the routine challenging for people with any base level of fitness.

Check out the warmup routine and muscle-sculpting tri-sets below, and check out the video below to make sure your form is on point and for coaching cues from Heenan.

Kelsey Heenan’s

Hamstrings + Calves Strength Workout

Warmup Exercise Reps Spider-Man Stretch hold for 5 long breaths per side Hamstring March 5 per side Squat to Stand 5 Squat to Stand + Overhead Reach 5 A Skip in Place 10 per side 1 time through (Repeat if you need extra time to warm up)

Tri-set 1 Exercise Reps RDL (4 sec eccentric tempo) 8 Reverse Lunge 8 per side Single Leg Calf Raise 12 per side Repeat 3x