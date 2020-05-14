With everyone forced to do home workouts in quarantine, people all over social media are getting creative. There are plenty of total-body routines floating around, but it seems one muscle group has been getting less attention than usual: the core. An ab workout is something that can be done at home with no equipment, and it’s always been a popular option for those looking to work out in their living rooms. After all, you probably don’t even have to change the core work you’ve already been doing in the gym.

If you’ve fallen off track when it comes to core, don’t worry. Kelsey Heenan, owner of HIITBurn and @thedailykelsey, teamed up with M&F to run a killer core workout on Instagram live. It only involves 12 minutes of work, but you’ll be feeling the burn once you’re done.

But remember, it’s not just core work that gets you a solid six-pack.

“There are a few things that you need to think about a little bit more holistically. What we’re going to be doing today is we’re going to be building the muscles,” Heenan says in the video. “If you really want to be able to see your abs and really focus on that, nutrition is going to be a huge piece of it.”

She also suggests interval training and sprints as ab-carving workout methods.

“When people ask me my favorite ab exercise, I often tell them sprints,” she says. “Sprints are one of the most powerful things you can do, and it’s a great way to burn body fat and be able to see those abs.”

Check out the workout and watch the full video below to follow along.

Heenan warms up by alternating between 3 inchworms and 3 cat cows two or three times.