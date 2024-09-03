Calling all women: Do you ever notice how sometimes during the month you are absolutely crushing your workouts in the gym, but then other weeks, you can barely get out of bed to even make it to the gym? Did you know that a lot of your endurance, energy, motivation, and strength can be affected by your monthly menstrual cycle?

The monthly menstrual cycle consists of four different phases: menstruation, the follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase. Most days of the month, you may force yourself to get out of bed and go to the gym for a workout no matter how you feel. Though those days you may admire yourself for your determination and gumption, those days may not always yield the best workouts. Instead of forcing your body into something it is not feeling, consider working with your body by catering your weekly workouts to complement each phase of your monthly cycle.

Here are the workouts recommended for each week of your monthly cycle and why they may work well for you.

Workouts for Every Phase of Your Menstrual Cycle

Workouts are possible during every week of your cycle, but some workouts may be better than others depending on the week. Take the time to track your cycle (either manually or using an app), listen to your body, and work with it instead of against it to have a great month of workouts.

Menstruation (Days 1-7)

The menstruation phase is the beginning of the menstrual cycle and typically lasts 5-7 days, explains Stacy Orsborn, the Co-Founder and President of Fitness for VICTRESS MVMT and ACE-certified personal trainer. “Hormone levels, particularly estrogen, and progesterone, are at their lowest, which can lead to decreased energy and motivation for high-intensity exercise.” On the other hand, Orsborn says you could feel like your best self for performance. Everyone is unique.

Orsborn says during this phase it is crucial to listen to how you feel. “Some women might feel capable of doing more intense workouts, while others might need more rest. Adjusting the workout intensity based on personal energy levels and comfort is the best way to exercise during menstruation.”

During your period, if you really feel like moving, stick to low-impact activities like cycling, light jogging, swimming, or walking. You may even consider a recovery class focusing on flexibility and stretching. Pilates and yoga are also good options.

Follicular Phase (Days 7-21)

“During the follicular phase, estrogen levels rise, creating an optimal muscle-building and repair environment,” explains Orsborn. “This phase begins with the menstrual bleed, and as hormone levels gradually increase, energy levels tend to be higher, making it ideal for more intense and strength-focused workouts. The rise in estrogen enhances muscle strength and recovery, creating more effective strength training.”

Orsborn says this is the perfect time to focus on lifting heavier weights and gradually increasing the training load. “With heightened energy levels, women can push themselves in high-intensity workouts, maximizing performance and improving cardiovascular health.

The body’s enhanced ability to recover is the perfect time for refining technique and increasing intensity in exercises.”

Other workout ideas during the follicular phase include hiking, lifting heavy, running, or taking a HIIT class. Whatever you decide to do, really push yourself and get after it.

Ovulation (Days 14-17)

The ovulation phase occurs around the middle of the menstrual cycle, usually on days 14-17. “This phase has a luteinizing hormone (LH) surge and an estrogen peak, which coincides with increased energy, strength, and endurance,” explains Orsborn. “The peak in estrogen and testosterone during ovulation enhances power and strength, making it an ideal time for workouts focusing on movements, such as plyometrics, sprinting, and power lifts.”

Orsborn says since you have increased stamina and energy, you will have a lot of success in endurance activities such as long-distance running or cycling. “The combination of peak hormone levels and increased energy makes this phase ideal for intense cardio sessions.”

Luteal Phase (Days 14-28)

The luteal phase occurs after ovulation and lasts until the onset of menstruation. The luteal phase usually occurs between days 14-28). “During this phase, progesterone and estrogen levels rise, leading to increased fatigue, a higher perceived effort during exercise, and greater susceptibility to muscle breakdown,” says Orsborn. During this phase, Orsborn says to focus on maintaining strength by lifting moderate weights, but slightly reducing your reps or sets. And just like any other training sessions, always emphasize proper form, and ensure the weight feels safe, strong, and stable.

“Due to potential increased fatigue and inflammation, this phase is better suited for low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, or light cycling,” explains Orsborn. “It is also important to incorporate activities that support recovery, such as stretching, foam rolling, and active rest days, to align with the body’s natural physiology during this phase.”