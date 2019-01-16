10 Affordable Proteins to Add to Your Meals

For many people, eating healthy isn't an option because healthy options are often more expensive options. But there are ways to avoid this double-edged sword to make smart and healthy choices. Are you looking to increase your protein without breaking the bank? Here are some great, inexpensive proteins you can find at any supermarket, plus simple ways to incorporate them into your dishes.

It's easy to slip a little extra muscle into your meals—just make sure to keep fully stocked on these protein powerhouses.

Toby Amidor is an award-winning dietitian and best-selling author of Smart Meal Prep for Beginners, The Easy 5-Ingredient Healthy Cookbook, The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook, and The Greek Yogurt Kitchen.