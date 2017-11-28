5 Must-know Winter Bodybuilding Nutrition Tips

mikroman6/Getty Images

At this time of the year, depression-like symptoms rear their ugly heads. The lack of sunshine and warmth makes some people vulnerable to less than desirable thoughts, and makes it harder to stay motivated. This is not the time to cut down on fat. The brain needs fat to function well. All sources of fat are required. Polysaturated, monosaturated, and, believe it or not, saturated fats are the way to go, especially in the wintertime. Saturated fats positively affect free testosterone. It’s of great help for muscle growth, tissue regeneration, immune system boosting, and sexual function. The best sources of saturated fats are coconut oil, organic butter, meats, and nuts.

What follows is very good news for those who are regular users of omega 3’s. In her book, Know Your Fats, Mary Enig proved that saturated fats help retain more omega 3’s in the cell and can make it easier to convert it into DHA, which is critical for optimal brain health and function at all stages of life. However, too much saturated fat can also be harmful. Let’s say that a reasonable amount should be one-third of your daily fat intake.

Down the road, after winter comes spring. Planning it all in advance will save you time, even though planning takes time. Take a few months off your regular diet habits by trying out these kinds of foods to help you get through those cold and boring winter months, and use it to your advantage. Your leaning phase/summer diet will seem much more fun and interesting since you did something completely different to break you out of the same old chicken and rice bodybuilding routine.