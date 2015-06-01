7 Demonized Bodybuilding Foods That Are Actually Good For You

Fruit

Fruit is arguably the most natural food on the planet and it's loaded with important vitamins and minerals. However, fitness enthusiasts often fear its fructose content. When consumed in excess of what’s needed for liver stores, fructose is converted into fatty acids, and subsequently stored in adipose tissue—the last thing an athlete wants.

However, when the liver is low in glycogen, fructose will follow the metabolic pathway to glucose and be stored in the liver. It also gets stored in muscles, blood, brain, and all other places that glucose ends up in the right circumstances. Fructose is not automatically destined for fat storage.

The truth is, fruit can actually aid with fat loss. Most fruits are low enegy dense foods, meaning they have a low number of calories per unit of volume. They are also high in fiber and water, a combination shown to help with satiety.