A bottomless pit of pancakes, frittatas, bacon, and mimosas means one thing: It’s time to Brunch. Although the title of the mid-morning meal sounds fancy, it’s simply the combination of the two words breakfast and lunch. (But you probably already knew that).

On the other hand, what you may not know is there are simple ways to cook and prepare a brunch menu that will not only taste incredible but is great for your health.

So, whether you’re looking to prepare a brunch for your family or wish you could enjoy it more often, here’s everything you need to make a delicious-tasting brunch that won’t count as a “cheat day” (although it may taste like it!).

 

The Eggs: Fit, not Fried

Eggs
© eleonora galli / Getty

Whether they’re over easy, scrambled or sunny-side up, what you coat the pan with when cooking your eggs, as well as what you add to them is where they can become unhealthy.

Try This: Coat the pan with organic coconut or olive oil spray—this way you get full coverage without unnecessary amounts of fat from excessive oil and butter.

When it comes to adding foods like cheese to the eggs, stick to half or one serving of cheese.

 

The Pancakes: Rethink the Mix

Quinoa Pancakes
Photos by By Deb Alperin / Getty

Some ready-made batters come with bad fats and high calories. Avoid this by making your flapjacks from scratch. (Don’t worry, it’s pretty easy)

Try This: Opt for flours like oat, whole grains, or buckwheat which are high in fiber and will keep you fuller longer. Adding a scoop of your favorite protein powder will up the protein count to boot.

 

The Drinks: Skip the Sugar (and alcohol)

Female-Making-Green-Vegetable-Juice-In-Kitchen-Sirtfood-Diet
Maridav / Shutterstock

Fruit juices have added sugars that can spike insulin quickly. And when it comes to sippin’ mimosas, if you’re looking to stay on track, skipping the mid-morning buzz is the best option.

Try This: Squeeze a fresh lemon, or orange or add crushed berries into a cold glass of ice water, or, crack open a can of bubbly, non-alcoholic beverages like flavored seltzer water.

 

The Meat: Unprocessed is Best

Hungry bearded man eating a bucket of bacon on the keto diet
Alan Sheldon

High-fat, highly-processed meats can wreak havoc on your health, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the bacon and sausage–entirely, that is

Try This: When it comes to cleaner meat options you have a few choices: Choose organic, low-sodium turkey bacon or sausages, or opt for a single serving of organic, grass-fed, no hormones or nitrates-added meat options. You can also opt for lean chicken or fish as well.

The Bread: Don’t Fret the Carbs, Just Choose the Right Ones

Bread
Stefka Pavlova / Getty

Bagels, toast, and English muffins are the comfort foods of brunching. Unfortunately, many highly-processed breads can be packed with high fructose corn syrup and unnecessary ingredients.

Try This: Selecting bread that is made with whole grains, sprouted seeds, and sourdough, is a great way to keep your carbs clean. There is even bread made from coconut flour which can add a twist of sweetness to your meal.

 

The Potatoes: Perfectly Healthy When Cooked Clean

Shredded Hash browns made from potatoes for brunch
Brent Hofacker

When consumed in moderation, potatoes make an excellent addition to any diet as they are filled with nutrients. When deep fried and dipped in ranch, the once healthy veggie becomes a food to avoid if you’re keeping it clean.

Try This: Hash browns, fries, and baked potatoes can still hold their place on the brunch menu when prepped with health in mind. Topping like bacon bits, loaded sour cream, and cheese need to take a back seat or be enjoyed in single servings. When prepping the potatoes avoid frying, but rather baking reach for your air fryer. Avocado oil is a great option if you’re looking for a light fry on your tots.

 

Tasty Tips: Pack on the Flavor

Chef-Seasoning-Salmon
Mallika Wiriyathitipirn / EyeEm / Getty

Flavor is everything, obviously, when it comes to tasty meals. Adding chopped onions, garlic, bell peppers, spicy peppers, ginger, cinnamon, Himalayan Sea salt, black pepper, or spices and herbs like curry, thyme, and rosemary will take your brunch to the next level.

 

Additional Clean Foods to Add to Your Next Brunch

Steel cut oats, freshly chopped fruit, chopped veggies with a side of hummus or smashed avocado.

Last by not least, one of the most popular brunch items: frittatas! And we have a recipe as chef, food stylist, and recipe developer Janine Nyquist shares her frittata recipe that will have your tastebuds dancing.

Phone Photo of Food
Hers Nutrition

6 Ways to Eat Healthier at Brunch

Follow these tips to prevent destroying your diet at this favorite meal.

Read article

Autumn Frittata Recipe (by Chef Janine Nyquist)

A finished frittata recipe for brunch in a cast iron pan
DronG

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Skin-on sweet potato, diced into 1” chunks 10 brussels sprouts, cut in quarters
  • 1-2 Tablespoons Avocado oil
  • 10 Eggs
  • ¼ cup Low-fat milk
  • ½ cup Shredded Gruyère cheese
  • ½ cup Shredded fontina cheese
  • 6 sprigs Fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
  • 1 Pinch Kosher salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons Butter (unsalted)
  • 1/2 onion, small dice

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, grated cheeses, herbs, salt, and pepper until foamy.
  2. Over medium heat, melt the butter in an oven-safe, 10-inch nonstick skillet. Add the onion, and sauté about 8 minutes until softened.
  3. Add the roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts, stirring to combine with the onion, and then pour in the egg mixture. Pull the edges of the frittata away from the sides of the pan toward the center so the eggs evenly flow to the center of the skillet.
  4. Once the frittata is half set, transfer the pan to the 400-degree oven. Cook for about 10 minutes, until it is fully set and puffed. Garnish with fresh herbs.
  5. Preheat oven to 400° F
  6. Line a baking sheet with parchment and spread the Brussels sprouts and sweet potato in a single layer. Drizzle with avocado oil and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt. Roast for about 25-30 minutes, tossing halfway through, until they are golden and softened.
  7. Remove from the oven and set aside.
Want a copy on the go?
Print
Topics: