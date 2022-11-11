A bottomless pit of pancakes, frittatas, bacon, and mimosas means one thing: It’s time to Brunch. Although the title of the mid-morning meal sounds fancy, it’s simply the combination of the two words breakfast and lunch. (But you probably already knew that).

On the other hand, what you may not know is there are simple ways to cook and prepare a brunch menu that will not only taste incredible but is great for your health.

So, whether you’re looking to prepare a brunch for your family or wish you could enjoy it more often, here’s everything you need to make a delicious-tasting brunch that won’t count as a “cheat day” (although it may taste like it!).

The Eggs: Fit, not Fried

Whether they’re over easy, scrambled or sunny-side up, what you coat the pan with when cooking your eggs, as well as what you add to them is where they can become unhealthy.

Try This: Coat the pan with organic coconut or olive oil spray—this way you get full coverage without unnecessary amounts of fat from excessive oil and butter.

When it comes to adding foods like cheese to the eggs, stick to half or one serving of cheese.

The Pancakes: Rethink the Mix

Some ready-made batters come with bad fats and high calories. Avoid this by making your flapjacks from scratch. (Don’t worry, it’s pretty easy)

Try This: Opt for flours like oat, whole grains, or buckwheat which are high in fiber and will keep you fuller longer. Adding a scoop of your favorite protein powder will up the protein count to boot.

The Drinks: Skip the Sugar (and alcohol)

Fruit juices have added sugars that can spike insulin quickly. And when it comes to sippin’ mimosas, if you’re looking to stay on track, skipping the mid-morning buzz is the best option.

Try This: Squeeze a fresh lemon, or orange or add crushed berries into a cold glass of ice water, or, crack open a can of bubbly, non-alcoholic beverages like flavored seltzer water.

The Meat: Unprocessed is Best

High-fat, highly-processed meats can wreak havoc on your health, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the bacon and sausage–entirely, that is

Try This: When it comes to cleaner meat options you have a few choices: Choose organic, low-sodium turkey bacon or sausages, or opt for a single serving of organic, grass-fed, no hormones or nitrates-added meat options. You can also opt for lean chicken or fish as well.

The Bread: Don’t Fret the Carbs, Just Choose the Right Ones

Bagels, toast, and English muffins are the comfort foods of brunching. Unfortunately, many highly-processed breads can be packed with high fructose corn syrup and unnecessary ingredients.

Try This: Selecting bread that is made with whole grains, sprouted seeds, and sourdough, is a great way to keep your carbs clean. There is even bread made from coconut flour which can add a twist of sweetness to your meal.

The Potatoes: Perfectly Healthy When Cooked Clean

When consumed in moderation, potatoes make an excellent addition to any diet as they are filled with nutrients. When deep fried and dipped in ranch, the once healthy veggie becomes a food to avoid if you’re keeping it clean.

Try This: Hash browns, fries, and baked potatoes can still hold their place on the brunch menu when prepped with health in mind. Topping like bacon bits, loaded sour cream, and cheese need to take a back seat or be enjoyed in single servings. When prepping the potatoes avoid frying, but rather baking reach for your air fryer. Avocado oil is a great option if you’re looking for a light fry on your tots.

Tasty Tips: Pack on the Flavor

Flavor is everything, obviously, when it comes to tasty meals. Adding chopped onions, garlic, bell peppers, spicy peppers, ginger, cinnamon, Himalayan Sea salt, black pepper, or spices and herbs like curry, thyme, and rosemary will take your brunch to the next level.

Additional Clean Foods to Add to Your Next Brunch

Steel cut oats, freshly chopped fruit, chopped veggies with a side of hummus or smashed avocado.

Last by not least, one of the most popular brunch items: frittatas! And we have a recipe as chef, food stylist, and recipe developer Janine Nyquist shares her frittata recipe that will have your tastebuds dancing.

Autumn Frittata Recipe (by Chef Janine Nyquist)