You might have heard of the Carnivore diet, often dubbed as the Lion diet. This meat-centric way of eating has gained attention for its potential to help people shed pounds quickly and reduce inflammation. Yet, its restrictive nature can seem daunting for many and even pose health risks.

So, what’s the appeal? What are the risks? A registered dietitian will explore these questions, examining the possible benefits and drawbacks to provide you with a clear picture of the diet.

Whether you’re curious about maximizing your health or seeking an effective weight-loss strategy, this guide aims to help you determine if the Carnivore diet aligns with your health and fitness goals.

The Carnivore Diet Details

The carnivore diet consists entirely of meat, with no other food groups included. (Yes, you read that right). According to Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess in New Jersey, permitted foods include beef, pork, chicken, eggs, fish, seafood, and organ meats. The main principle of the diet is to eliminate all other foods, which means no fruits, vegetables, grains, and only low-lactose dairy products like hard cheese are allowed. It’s as simple as that.

Pros of the Carnivore Diet

According to Berger, the carnivore diet works well for some people. “If you enjoy a variety of meats and animal products, you’ll find plenty of options to choose from.” One major benefit of this diet is its simplicity, as there is no need for calorie counting or complicated meal planning, making it quite straightforward. “You don’t have to count calories or worry about ‘What’s for lunch?’ decisions; it’s just meat, meat, and more meat.”

Additionally, “Many people tend to lose weight on this diet because it is very low in carbohydrates,” says Berger. This eating approach allows the body to burn fat for energy. Some individuals report experiencing reduced joint pain or inflammation and improved mental clarity, which may be attributed to the diet’s high protein and fat content.

Cons of the Carnivore Diet

Once you begin the carnivore diet, Berger notes that you may experience either increased energy or lethargy, as many have reported both outcomes. “If you’re energized and have greater mental clarity, you’re more likely to stick with it,” says Berger. In contrast, if someone feels tired and experiences brain fog, it may not be the right fit for them.

“Another aspect to consider is that high-meat, and therefore high-protein diets, may be harder on your heart, kidneys, and digestive system.” If any of those are problem areas, Berger recommends finding a new diet. Shedding fat isn’t worth compromising your health.

Berger points out that the carnivore diet can result in nutrient deficiencies because it excludes fiber, vitamins, and minerals found in fruits and vegetables. Without sufficient fiber, your digestive system may feel sluggish. Additionally, there are long-term heart health concerns associated with high saturated fat intake, although opinions on the significance of this issue vary.

Lastly, a common hurdle for the carnivore diet is ‘on-the-go’ snack foods, explains Berger, as people on the diet feel it doesn’t lend to snacks or eating in a rush.

How to Tell if the Carnivore Diet Is Right for You

If you feel great, experience less inflammation, and have more energy, then continue with the diet. However, if you are feeling fatigued or suspect you may have nutrient deficiencies, it is advisable to avoid this diet. Consider whether you can live solely off meat in the long run. Is this a realistic option? The only way to know is to give it a chance.

To play it safe, consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before considering the carnivore diet to determine if it is suitable for you.