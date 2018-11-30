Photos by Brian Klutch / Food Styling by Susan Ottiviano

Healthy Recipes

The 5 Best Protein-Packed Braised Dishes

This season, master the art of braising and bulk up right with these five fork-tender, protein-packed dishes.

by
Photos by Brian Klutch / Food Styling by Susan Ottiviano

Packing on slabs of muscle while keeping your summer shreds as intact as possible requires you to up your calories (sensibly). And while you’ll be eating more of all the macros—carbs, fats, and proteins—in your quest for new mass, we recommend prioritizing protein. One study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association found that individuals who ate a diet with 25 percent of their calories coming from protein significantly gained weight while increasing their resting energy expenditure (calories burned at rest) and lean body mass.

Instead of downing chalky protein shakes, though, you should consume whole foods to get most of your protein fix; they’re both nutrient-dense and more satiating (not to mention tastier). And one of the best ways to prep your protein is by braising. The basic idea behind this technique: cooking tougher, less pricey cuts in liquid for several hours over low heat to break down their connective tissue and reap meltingly tender mains. You’ll brown your meat first and sauté some veggies, begin a sauce, and then throw everything together in the oven for a few hours.

For best results, don’t rush. As with effective reps, take it slow for maximum impact. Stop cooking the meat too early, and you’ll end up with tough, hard-to-eat flesh. All the recipes here pack at least 60 grams of protein per serving, so they’ll have optimal flavor and plenty of the muscle-building good stuff. Plus, you can make these in batches beforehand and have meals for the week. Any way you slice it, these five recipes will ensure you bulk up better while keeping your taste buds satisfied.

Dina Cheney is the author of six cookbooks, including Year-Round Slow Cooker: 100 Favorite Recipes for Every Season.

1 of 5
Photos by Brian Klutch / Food Styling by Susan Ottiviano
Brisket With Dried Fruit and Cinnamon

Serves 6 

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 3/4 lbs flat-cut beef brisket
  • 1 1/2 tsp coarse salt
  • 1/2 tsp sweet paprika
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  • 2 medium red onions, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 tsp finely chopped peeled gingerroot
  • 1 1/2 cups red wine
  • 1 (6 oz) can tomato paste
  • 1 (14 oz) can whole peeled plum tomatoes
  • 1 cup no-salt chicken stock or broth
  • 1 navel orange, zested and juiced (1/4 cup juice and 2 tsp zest)
  • 3/4 cup pitted prunes
  • 3/4 cup dried apricots
  1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Season meat with 1 tsp salt, paprika, cinnamon, and pepper. Add meat to pot and brown on both sides, turning once, about 15 minutes. Remove meat and set aside.
  2. Add onions, carrots, garlic, and ginger to pot. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until onions are limp, about 5 minutes. Pour vegetables into a large bowl.
  3. Add wine and tomato paste to pot and bring to a boil, whisking until smooth. Add tomatoes, stock, juice, and remaining 1/2 tsp salt and bring to a boil, crushing tomatoes a bit with a potato masher. Boil for a couple of minutes to thicken the sauce.
  4. Return the meat and vegetables (and all their juices) to the pot. Cover pot and transfer to oven. Cook until meat is fork-tender, about 4 hours.
  5. Remove pot from oven. Transfer meat to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, use a serrated knife to cut into thin slices against the grain, discarding any excess fat. (These slices will not be neat.)
  6. Add prunes, apricots, and zest to the pot. Boil sauce over high heat until the fruits soften, about 5 to 10 minutes. Stir meat back into the pot.

Chef’s Tip: If you’d rather use a slow cooker, do so—just double or triple the cooking time, and opt for low heat.

The Macros
770 calories; 98g protein; 34g carbs; 22g fat

2 of 5
Photo by Brian Klutch / Food Styling by Susan Ottiviano
Turkey Thigh, Apple, and Sweet Potato Stew

Serves 6

  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 5 1/2 lbs bone-in, skinless turkey thighs (about 8)
  • 1 tsp coarse salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground black pepper 
  • 1/2 tsp dried sage
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 medium red onions, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 medium apples, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 3 cups no-salt chicken stock or broth
  • 2 tsp cornstarch
  1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Pat thighs dry and season with salt, pepper, and sage. Add turkey to pot and brown lightly on both sides, turning occasionally, about 15 minutes. Remove turkey and set aside.
  2. Add sweet potatoes, onions, apples, carrots, and garlic to pot. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until onions are limp, about 8 minutes. Pour vegetables into a large bowl.
  3. Add cider, wine, and mustard to pot and boil, whisking, for 2 minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil.
  4. Return turkey, vegetables, and apples (and all their juices) to the pot, making sure the thighs are at least halfway submerged in the sauce. Cover pot and transfer to oven. Cook until thighs are cooked through and tender, about 11/2 hours.
  5. Remove pot from oven. Using a slotted spoon, transfer turkey, vegetables, and apples to a large bowl.
  6. Boil the liquid in the pot for 3 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch with 2/3 cup cold water until smooth; add to pot. Boil, whisking, for 5 minutes, until sauce thickens a bit. Stir turkey, vegetables, and apples back into the pot.

Chef’s Tip: Though it’ll up your carb count, this turkey dish is killer when paired with cornbread.

The Macros
814 calories; 80g protein; 38g carbs; 30g fat

3 of 5
Photo by Brian Klutch / Food Styling by Susan Ottiviano
Lamb Shanks With Orange and Fennel

Serves 5

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 4 1/3 lbs lamb shanks (about 5)
  • 1 tsp coarse salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 2 medium fennel bulbs, cores removed, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 2 small red onions, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 1 (6 oz) can tomato paste
  • 3 cups no-salt chicken stock or broth
  • 1 navel orange, zested and juiced (1/4 cup juice and 2 tsp zest)
  • 12 sprigs fresh thyme, tied together with kitchen twine
  • 2 tsp cornstarch
  1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Season lamb with salt and pepper. Add lamb to pot and sear on all sides, turning occasionally, about 15 minutes. Remove lamb and set aside.
  2. Add fennel, onions, carrots, and garlic to pot. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until onions are limp, about 5 minutes. Pour vegetables into a large bowl.
  3. Add wine and tomato paste to pot and boil, whisking, for 2 minutes. Add stock, juice, and thyme and bring to a boil.
  4. Return lamb and vegetables (and all their juices) to pot, making sure the shanks are at least halfway submerged in the sauce. Cover pot and transfer to oven. Cook until lamb is fall-off-the-bone tender, about 3 hours.
  5. Remove pot from oven. Transfer meat to a cutting board. Remove and discard bones and any visible fat and connective tissue. Remove and discard thyme.
  6. Boil the liquid in the pot for 10 minutes to concentrate flavors. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch with 2/3 cup cold water until smooth; add to pot. Boil, whisking, for 5 minutes, until sauce thickens a bit. Stir lamb back into the pot. Stir in zest.


Chef’s Tip: To reheat: Skim fat off the surface, place back in pot, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

The Macros
660 calories; 82g protein; 26g carbs; 20g fat

4 of 5
Photo by Brian Klutch / Food Styling by Susan Ottiviano
Chinese Five-Spice Pulled Pork

Serves 4

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 2 lbs boneless pork shoulder, cut into 4 pieces
  • 1/2 tsp coarse salt
  • 3/4 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 medium red onion, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, diced
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 small jalapeño, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped peeled gingerroot
  • 1/2 cup mirin
  • 1 (6 oz) can tomato paste
  • 1 (14 oz) can whole peeled plum tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup no-salt chicken stock or broth
  • 2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tbsp honey
  1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Season pork with salt, ½ tsp five-spice powder, and pepper. Add pork to pot and sear on all sides, turning occasionally, about 15 minutes. Remove pork and set aside.
  2. Add onion, carrots, garlic, jalapeño, and ginger. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until onions are limp, about 5 minutes. Pour vegetables into a medium bowl.
  3. Add mirin and tomato paste to pot and boil, whisking, for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, stock, soy sauce, vinegar, honey, and remaining 1/4 tsp five-spice powder. Boil 6 minutes, crushing tomatoes a bit with a potato masher.
  4. Return pork and vegetables (and all their juices) to pot. Cover pot and transfer to oven. Cook for 3 hours.
  5. Remove pot from oven. Shred meat with a fork. Discard excess fat.

The Macros
490 calories; 64g protein; 37g carbs; 9g fat

5 of 5
Photo by Brian Klutch / Food Styling by Susan Ottiviano
Short Ribs With Red Wine and Parsnips

Serves 4

For the Ribs:

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 3 1/2 lbs English-cut bone-in beef short ribs (4 pieces)
  • 1 tsp coarse salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 2 large parsnips, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 small red onions, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 1 (6 oz) can tomato paste
  • 2 cups no-salt chicken stock or broth
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tsp cornstarch

For the Gremolata, Mix Together:

  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tsp lemon zest
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1/8 tsp coarse salt
  1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Season ribs with salt and pepper. Add ribs to pot and sear on all sides, turning occasionally, about 15 minutes. Remove ribs and set aside.
  2. Add parsnips, onions, carrots, and garlic to pot. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until onions are limp, about 5 minutes. Pour vegetables into a large bowl.
  3. Add wine and tomato paste to pot and boil, whisking, for 2 minutes. Add stock, vinegar, and thyme and bring to a boil.
  4. Return ribs and vegetables (and all their juices) to pot, making sure the ribs are at least halfway submerged in the sauce. Cover pot and transfer to oven. Cook until ribs are fall-off-the-bone tender, about 3 to 3 1/2 hours.
  5. Remove pot from oven. Transfer ribs to a cutting board and vegetables to a large bowl. Remove and discard bones and any visible fat and connective tissue.
  6. Boil the liquid in the pot for 3 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch with 1/3 cup cold water until smooth; add to pot. Boil, whisking, for 5 minutes, until sauce thickens a bit. Stir meat and vegetables back into pot. Top with gremolata.

Chef’s Tip: Compared with a slow cooker, a Dutch oven more evenly distributes and better retains heat while cooking.

The Macros
796 calories; 86g protein; 35g carbs; 28g fat

Topics:
Comments