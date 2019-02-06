6 Super Smoothies to Shake Things Up

We've all been there. You need your post-workout shake to give your body the fuel it requires to grow, but you just can’t get pumped about your 1,000th flavorless protein drink. It’s nourishing, sure, but it’s a snoozefest for your taste buds and can lead to blender burnout.

The antidote: better, tastier smoothies. (We know: pretty simple antidote.) The flavor possibilities for protein drinks are endless, so we’ve shaken things up beyond the standard ingredients. The following concoctions bring together extraordinary elements to maximize nutrition and amp up the wow factor.