6 Super Smoothies to Shake Things Up

We've all been there. You need your post-workout shake to give your body the fuel it requires to grow, but you just can’t get pumped about your 1,000th flavorless protein drink. It’s nourishing, sure, but it’s a snoozefest for your taste buds and can lead to blender burnout. 

The antidote: better, tastier smoothies. (We know: pretty simple antidote.) The flavor possibilities for protein drinks are endless, so we’ve shaken things up beyond the standard ingredients. The following concoctions bring together extraordinary elements to maximize nutrition and amp up the wow factor.

Blueberry Cheesecake

WHY IT’S GREAT: This smoothie serves up both nutrition and taste. The ricotta provides muscle-building whey protein and adds creaminess, while the blueberries are loaded with antioxidants.

DRINK IT: After working out.

Ingredients:

3⁄4 cup buttermilk 

1⁄2 cup light ricotta cheese

1 scoop plain or vanilla protein powder

1 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp lemon zest

1⁄4 tsp vanilla extract  

1⁄4 tsp cinnamon  

3⁄4 cup frozen blueberries

Place all ingredients in a blender in the order listed and blend until smooth. Serves One.

THE MACROS:

361 calories, 32g protein, 36g carbs, 11g fat

Tip: You can replace buttermilk with regular milk or almond milk.

Green Machine

WHY IT’S GREAT: The cottage cheese is a fine alternative to yogurt, and nutty-tasting hemp seeds add a nutritional boost in the form of plant protein and omega fats.

DRINK IT: Before going to bed.

Ingredients:

3⁄4 cup milk 

1⁄2 cup cottage cheese

2 cups kale 

3 tbsp hemp seeds 

1 tsp honey 

1 tsp lime zest 

1 medium orange 

1 cup ice cubes

Place all ingredients in a blender in the order listed and blend until smooth. Serves one. 

THE MACROS:

462 calories, 36g protein, 46g carbs, 17g fat

Tip: Can’t stand kale? Replace it with spinach. Loathe cottage cheese? Swap it out for ricotta.

Hot Pumpkin Pie

WHY IT’S GREAT: This toasty blend will warm you up while delivering immune-boosting vitamin A (thanks to the pumpkin) and fat-torching fiber (courtesy of the navy beans). Plus, it tastes shockingly similar to pumpkin pie.

DRINK IT: For lunch

Ingredients:

11⁄4 cups water 

1⁄4 cup milk powder

1⁄3 cup pure pumpkin  puree  

1⁄3 cup canned navy  beans, drained  and rinsed  

1 scoop protein  powder  

2 tsp almond butter  

2 tsp maple syrup

1⁄2 tsp pumpkin pie  spice  

1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract  

Heat water to just under a boil. Then blend water and milk powder together in a blender container. Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth.  Serves one.

THE MACROS:

413 calories, 33g protein, 53g carbs, 8g fat

Tip: Need a hot or cold smoothie to go? After blending, pour your drink into an insulated thermos, flask, or bottle.

Beet Cherry

WHY IT’S GREAT: The beets in this smoothie contain nitrates, which boost gym performance. There’s also protein-packed Greek yogurt and omega-rich flax—so lots of nutrition.

DRINK IT: Before a workout.

Ingredients:

3⁄4 cup water 

2⁄3 cup plain Greek yogurt 

1 scoop plain or vanilla protein powder 

1 small beet, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp ground flaxseed 

4 fresh mint leaves (optional) 

1tsp honey 

1 tsp orange zest

1⁄2 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled

1 cup frozen cherries

Place all ingredients in a blender in the order listed and blend until smooth. Serves one. 

THE MACROS:

387 calories, 34g protein, 51g carbs, 7g fat

Tip: High-powered blenders can handle raw beets, but if yours can’t, go with cooked beets.

Mayan Chocolate Fudge

WHY IT’S GREAT: It’s the ultimate crave killer. Avocado lends a creamy texture and plenty of heart-healthy fat, the spinach provides lots of iron, and cayenne gives the beverage a nice finishing kick.

DRINK IT: As a dessert.

Ingredients:

1 cup milk 

1⁄2 small avocado

1 scoop plain, vanilla, or chocolate protein powder

1 cup baby spinach

1 tbsp cocoa powder 

1⁄4 tsp cinnamon

1⁄8 tsp cayenne 

1 small frozen banana, chopped

Place all ingredients in a blender in the order listed and blend until smooth. Serves one.

THE MACROS:

466 calories, 29g protein, 52g carbs, 19g fat

Tip: Freeze ripe bananas for creamier smoothies. Here’s how: Peel the fruit, chop into quarters, spread on a baking sheet, and freeze until solid.

Peach Creamsicle

WHY IT’S GREAT: The oats and peanut butter make this smoothie a natural fit to start your day, and the tangy kefir has even more probiotic power than yogurt.

DRINK IT: For breakfast.

Ingredients:

1 cup plain kefir 

1 scoop plain or vanilla protein powder 

1 tbsp peanut butter 

1⁄2 medium carrot 

2 tbsp rolled oats 

1⁄4 tsp vanilla extract 

1⁄4  tsp cinnamon 

1 cup frozen peach slices

Place all ingredients in a blender in the order listed and blend until smooth. Serves one.

THE MACROS:

390 calories, 32g protein, 42g carbs, 12g fat

Tip: To make a smoothie memorable, add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg or extracts like vanilla or almond.

Better Blending

For optimal efficiency, first pour liquids into your blender, followed by soft items like yogurt and nut butters, and then hard items like raw vegetables. As a last step, drop in frozen ingredients such as fruit and ice. This will help pull all the ingredients down into the swirling blades for even mixing. Also, it’s best to start your machine at a low speed and gradually increase power.

